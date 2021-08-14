Say Goodbye to Senate Reform

For Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, a week of momentous accomplishments has wrapped up. On Tuesday, the Senate advanced a $1 trillion infrastructure package, 69–30. Wednesday morning, their even more ambitious $3.5 trillion budget also successfully passed in the upper chamber, where the budget reconciliation process is allowed to avoid the supermajority requirement and move forward on a 50–49 vote.

These big outlays, which will fund a slew of Democratic priorities, now return to the House. There, thin margins and intraparty rivalries will at the very least provide some “will they or won’t they?” melodrama for a time; it’s certainly possible that Democrats will find a way to be their own undoing. Still, there’s every reason to believe that the House will come to agreement on these measures and deliver Biden his big win.

That victory, however, will come at a bit of a political cost, because the other big winner this week was the status quo in the Senate—a governing body that has not exactly covered itself in glory in recent years, most notably in its inability literally even to protect itself.