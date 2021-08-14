Say Goodbye to Senate Reform

That victory, however, will come at a bit of a political cost, because the other big winner this week was the status quo in the Senate—a governing body that has not exactly covered itself in glory in recent years, most notably in its inability literally even to protect itself.

The world’s least deliberative body has barreled through this contentious week with all of its dysfunctions intact.

The world’s least deliberative body has barreled through this contentious week with all of its dysfunctions intact. The passage of the infrastructure deal may be a crowning achievement for Biden, but it was equally significant for Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, and the unknown number of their Democratic colleagues who place a higher value on the Senate’s apocryphal monoculture and the filibuster’s place in its mythology.

The Democrats who have contended that the Jim Crow relic was a vital feature of our government can likely feel the momentum behind filibuster reform dulling and the threat of its abolition diminishing. With the passage of the infrastructure bill, Senators Manchin and Sinema have less reason than ever to listen to further carping on the matter from their nettlesome critics. After all, that 69–30 vote proves that Washington still works, in the very bipartisan fashion that Biden promised to restore.