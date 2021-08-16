Here’s a Terrible New Idea: Making the Unvaccinated Pay Higher Insurance Premiums

But this logic is vile when it’s enshrined as the basis for a healthcare system, framing patients with complex health needs as unfortunate money pits not only for insurers, but the healthy patients who resent “subsidizing” their sicker peers. The obvious problem here is that health, overwhelmingly, is socially produced: Life expectancy and relative morbidity differ starkly between rich and poor, black and white, college-educated and those with no advanced degree—even by census tract and zip code.

The uncomfortable truth undercutting the bellyaching from the “Why should we all pay for someone else’s reckless choices?!” brigade is that even self-evidently harmful behaviors are mediated by class and social circumstance. But the architects of the ACA didn’t fully see it that way, and their folly has a lesson to teach: Insurers were allowed to charge smokers up to 50 percent higher premiums. But it turned out to be a godawful idea. The penalty didn’t incentivize people to quit smoking, but it did lead more people to become uninsured. Smokers are already more likely to be poor and sick: effectively booting them out of the healthcare system isn’t just unspeakably cruel, it severs their relationship with care providers who could support their efforts to quit smoking or mitigate the habit’s harms.

And though you might not glean it from hissing media coverage framing tens of millions of unvaccinated adults as frothing, MAGA hat-donning, anti-vaxxers, people who haven’t yet gotten the shot are disproportionately likely to be poor and uninsured. That doesn’t cause someone to forego a jab any more than poverty causes someone to smoke, but structural forces have undeniably produced dramatically different “choices” by income level. Primary care providers are perhaps better situated than anyone to combat vaccine hesitancy—blocking unvaccinated people from accessing them is lunacy. Financial penalties induce people to avoid necessary care, something people deserve regardless of vaccine status.

If health and choices are socially produced, they must also be socially addressed: We need Medicare for All with zero cost-sharing, and we must reject the idea of “individual responsibility” for health altogether. Charging unvaccinated people more reopens the door for insurers to sanction other health behaviors and pre-existing conditions, undermining a bedrock ACA achievement. We must vaccinate as many people as possible to save lives. To do so, we should make it easier than ever before—and yes, we should couple an increased ease of access with mandates wherever it’s feasible. But threatening to revoke access to healthcare as punishment for not getting a shot is not merely counter-productive: It’s obscene. Healthcare is a right and it’s high time we treated it like one.