Here’s a Terrible New Idea: Making the Unvaccinated Pay Higher Insurance Premiums

One of the most damaging ideological underpinnings of our market-based health care system is that patients are responsible for their own care, as consumers of commodities. We place the onus on individuals or families to navigate enrollment, to perform administrative tasks, and to select plans each year that fit their needs and budget. They are compelled to consider their health status and plan carefully for the insurance products best suited for them: An executive who can afford to buy peace of mind might pick their employer’s platinum family plan; a gig worker might deduce that a bronze plan that covers less is all they can afford. If someone is unlucky enough to get sick, they may find themselves tortured by hours of hold music on calls with insurers and providers, begrudgingly squaring up reimbursement paperwork on their own behalf.

Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, these problems were so much worse: Health insurers were able to individualize their products, charging patients based on what care they were likely to use. To the cash-strapped, they’d peddle cheapo junk plans that covered practically nothing. People with documented health conditions could be locked out of employer-sponsored insurance for up to a year; individual market plans could charge an enrollee eye-popping premiums or refuse to cover certain services; around 18 percent of would-be enrollees got rejected altogether. And to further hedge their bets against so-called medical loss, many insurance carriers capped an enrollee’s lifetime benefits at numbers that are easily maxed out by a health crisis.

But the ACA leveled the playing field in several respects. The landmark health legislation devised a package of 10 essential health benefits that compliant plans had to cover, so carriers were less able to cherry-pick the healthiest patients by excluding costlier care. Lifetime caps were axed, and insurers had to accept all enrollees. And premium prices could only vary by age or location. In other words, insurers were finally deprived of their go-to tactics to ward off less profitable patients.