Too Many Americans Are Immune to Vaccine Mandates

The data that underpins the case for getting the Covid-19 vaccines is as irrefutable as it is remarkable: People who have gotten the shot are around 80 percent less likely to get infected, and those who do are nearly 80 percent less likely to transmit the virus to others. The vaccine offers significant protection against severe illness from the virus: Immunized people comprise only 3 percent of hospitalizations and fewer than 1 percent of deaths from Covid-19.

Nonetheless, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise nationwide, as the highly infectious delta variant poses a dire threat to the half of Americans who haven’t been jabbed. This in turn has prompted the widespread reintroduction of mitigation measures such as indoor masking. Exasperation from the already protected has followed: “Vaccinated America,” as one headline put it, “Is Over It.” The New York Times echoed the sentiment: “As virus cases rise, another contagion spreads among the vaccinated: anger.”

For a growing number of people, the plateauing vaccination rate suggests that tougher measures are long overdue. As Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, recently put it on Twitter, “It’s clear that gentle persuasion did not achieve the vax rate we need to defeat Covid. Yes, the politics are hard, but dying is worse, as is re-tanking the economy. It’s time for vaccine mandates—nothing else gets us where we need to go.” In an op-ed, Indiana University’s chief health officer, Aaron Carroll, framed things even more succinctly: “When it comes to incentives, most people like carrots. Sometimes, though, people need sticks.”