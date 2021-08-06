Too Many Americans Are Immune to Vaccine Mandates

Undermining this hard-won bedrock protection (which has proven to be a winner at the ballot box, to boot) gives private insurance companies even more undue power over the most intimate parts of our lives, and could pave the way for other exceptions for things that arguably fall under the purview of “personal choice,” reinforcing the exact logic of individualized, market-driven health care that we desperately need to reject. And even if we were callous enough to whack unvaccinated people with this particular stick, it would be highly likely to backfire: The ACA does allow insurers to charge smokers more for coverage, which, instead of prompting them to quit the habit, has merely pushed them off insurance altogether. All the more galling is the fact that smokers, much like the unvaccinated population, are disproportionately poor.



More often, proponents for tougher vaccination strategies call for “mandates.” In recent days, public and private employers have announced a dizzying array of mandates, which have taken various forms. The Department of Veterans Affairs, for instance, has given patient-facing workers eight weeks to get fully vaccinated or face possible removal. Massachusetts has declared that any nursing home receiving state funding must have a fully vaccinated staff or receive no further admissions beyond October 10. Many other employers have simply instituted a choice between getting vaccinated and undergoing frequent testing.

Consumers are targeted by another species of mandate, such as those implemented by event venues and by New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who says the city will require patrons to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and gyms. There’s plenty of evidence that such mandates are effective: NYC vax rates reportedly surged by 40 percent following these announcements, which have been accompanied by incentives in the form of $100 gift cards. Elsewhere, Israel and France reported similar boons to their vaccination efforts once vaccination became mandatory in commercial spaces. Mandates of various kinds, the thinking goes, target people with less hardened opposition to the shots by raising the social costs of forgoing the jab. And while mandates may present logistical challenges—how to efficiently replace lost vaccination cards, for example, or who qualifies for a given exemption—they should be encouraged wherever possible.