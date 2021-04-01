Mass Incarceration Draws Its Own Maps and Creates a Country in Its Image

In 2008, a man named Danny Young received just two votes for his candidacy to the City Council in Anamosa, Iowa: one from his wife and one from his neighbor. Both were write-ins, but he still won handily. Young’s ward had the same number of constituents as any of the other wards in his city, but since 1,321 of his district’s 1,379 constituents were incarcerated at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and couldn’t vote, his 58 non-incarcerated constituents had about 25 times the representational power of their fellow residents.

In Allen Parish, Louisiana, 2,430 of the First District’s 3,681 residents were incarcerated at the Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex during the 2010 census redistricting. These incarcerated people were counted as constituents of Allen Parish’s District 1 but could not vote. As a result, the non-incarcerated voting residents who make up the remaining third of the district’s constituents were able to cast votes that have three times as much weight as their neighbors’ in other districts of Allen Parish.

When people become incarcerated, their state and local representation changes from their home district to their district of incarceration. But most elected officials don’t see themselves as also representing their incarcerated constituents; a study by researcher Taren Stinebrickner-Kauffman found that Indiana state legislators considered themselves more accountable to currently incarcerated former constituents than to those living in a prison in their district. When Young, the legislator from Anamosa, was asked in 2008 if he felt the people incarcerated in his district were also his constituents, he responded: “They don’t vote, so, I guess, not really.”