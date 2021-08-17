New School Year, Same Old Covid Chaos

The dust had seemed to settle on questions of school reopening—one of the most polarizing political debates of the pandemic. In the spring of 2021, as vaccine shots were administered into arms, and with Congress having authorized billions of new funds for K-12 budgets, it seemed that, for the first time, parents, teachers, and staff could breathe a bit easier. Hope was here, and safe in-person learning was in reach.

Yes, millions of students had opted to stay remote in the spring even when their schools reopened (many parents reported that their child was doing well with virtual school, that it was safer than in-person, or a combination of the two) but leaders were optimistic about autumn, where real normalcy stood on the horizon. Some politicians, like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, even came out early to proclaim there would be no virtual option come fall—a decision some cheered for its confident signal that the end was near.

Yet recent weeks have introduced back uncertainty, with Delta, conflicting guidelines on the local, state and federal levels, and warring politics that seem to escalate by the day. For the millions of students who have already returned to school, and for those still waiting for the school year to start, signs unfortunately now point to continued chaos with quarantines, closures, and fast-changing rules. In other words, we’re looking at a new school year that could look a lot like last year. In order to make sense of all, here’s an accounting of where things stand, what we know, and have yet to learn.