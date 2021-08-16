The Afghanistan War Was Founded on Lies. Some People Are Still Telling Them.

These and other comments evince the cynicism that always defined the invasion of Afghanistan. It’s hard to imagine that Kagan, McMaster, Bowman, and Stephens really believe that America’s vital security or economic interests will be adversely affected by the Taliban’s victory. The U.S. remains a very safe, powerful, and rich country that faces no serious security threats. Rather, one gets the impression that the hawks are annoyed and embarrassed that a small paramilitary group was able, like the North Vietnamese army before it, to reveal, beyond the shadow of a doubt, America’s inability to remake foreign nations in its image.

The cynicism, though, is truly something to behold. While the U.S. war in Vietnam was a pointless tragedy that resulted in untold human misery, it was not totally absurd for U.S. decision-makers to believe that communism was an existential threat worth fighting. The same cannot be said for the war in Afghanistan—only paranoiacs could have ever claimed that “terrorism” could seriously harm the United States. As such, for 20 years the U.S. effort in Afghanistan has done little but enrich defense and military contractors and bolster the global heroin trade while harming a country about which Americans knew and understood little. First time as tragedy, second time as farce.

Other writers subscribe to the so-called Pottery Barn rule: If you destroy a country, you fix it—no matter how long it takes. As the Manhattan Institute’s Brian Riedl remarked on Twitter, “The issue [with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan] is the ‘Pottery Barn Principle’ - you break it you buy it. If we want to overthrow a dangerous government threatening us, do we leave the place in chaos without helping install any new government that’s any different? That’s the challenge.”