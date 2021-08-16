Afghanistan Is a Disaster. But It Was Always Going to Be.

Part of me still wishes we’d done more. But what would it have accomplished? I can’t honestly say. No one can.

The lesson of the post-9/11 era is that American power has limits—very severe limits at that. We can’t remake the world. We couldn’t remake one relatively small country. The post-Vietnam era should have left us well-educated in this truth, but a new generation of foreign-policy wise-people had to relearn it all over again, at a cost (combining Afghanistan and Iraq) of hundreds of thousands of bodies and more than $6 trillion. Let that number sink in: In inflation-adjusted terms, that’s about 35 Marshall Plans.

The United States should continue to promote democracy, but only in “soft power” ways. Military interventions, when they must happen, should be short and specifically targeted. Conventional wisdom heaps contempt on what Obama did in Libya, but I actually think that one accomplished its limited mission. Muammar Qaddafi’s son vowed a mass slaughter of innocents in Benghazi. NATO stepped in, and no slaughter ever happened. Did we then leave too soon? That’s what everyone said. But the future of Libya is up to Libyans, not us.

And the fate of Afghanistan, it saddens me to say, isn’t up to us. It’s up to the people of Afghanistan. It sickens me to see the Taliban take over, and we may need to step in now and do something to shore up the Afghan military for a short time. But here’s the unalloyed truth: We could stay another 20 years, or 40, or 120, and nothing would change. And finally, let us be honest with ourselves: The United States of America is no longer a country that can afford the luxury, if that’s the right word, of promoting democracy abroad. Our first task is to preserve it here at home, where it is under such an extremely serious threat. The best way to show the rest of the world that we treasure democracy is to make sure it triumphs within our own borders. We’d better tend that garden first.