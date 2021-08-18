We Need Better Climate Propaganda

But naming an enemy can also be risky if fear is emphasized at the expense of a positive message. During World War II, for example, the Roosevelt administration created and tested a variety of propaganda, hoping to convince the American public to support going to war against the Nazi Germany and to make the sacrifices this war would entail. Initially, as historian James Sparrow has documented (and as I have discussed in a book on focus groups and persuasion), FDR’s Office of War Information, helped by social scientists at Columbia University, found that over-emphasizing the badness of our enemy could backfire. Early imagery and radio broadcasts by the U.S. government depicted the Nazis as bloodthirsty, demonic, barely-human. The U.S. government then discovered, using early market research techniques including the very first focus groups, that these portrayals were too frightening. Emphasizing the enemy’s depravity, especially ruthless killing of civilians, tended to discourage Americans from wanting to fight the Nazis at all: any sensible person would want to avoid a confrontation with such an enemy. In contrast, a more positive message emphasizing American rationality and democracy, and optimism that we could prevail and work together, tended to carry the day.

We’ve seen the same problem with climate change: if we become too afraid, we’re paralyzed.

Much of the coverage and propaganda in the wake of the IPCC report seems to ignore these lessons of both present and the past, doom-saying at loud volume, while naming neither the enemy nor any specific course of action. The report itself does mention some ways we can avoid the apocalypse, and to the IPCC’s credit, the group is releasing an entire separate report on solutions, scheduled for release later this year. Let’s hope that sequel gets at least as much attention as the apocalyptic dimensions of last week’s blast.

In fairness, some environmental groups sent emails and tweets urging action on specific environmental policies, including pressure on Biden’s EPA. I got a text on the Tuesday after the report came out from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office, referencing the report and the “dire consequences” of climate change we’re facing. “We’re knocking doors to talk about taking environmental action with our neighbors,” the text continued, inviting me to come to the Bronx and canvass for the Green New Deal and against the new power plant in Astoria. It was a deceptively simple but effective message: things are bad, but you can help make them better.