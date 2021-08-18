We Need Better Climate Propaganda

Fearmongering, while dangerous, can sometimes be effective if accompanied by a specific call to action. Vaccination rates are up in many places newly devastated by Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Millions of people turned out to vote against Trump not primarily out of excitement over Joe Biden and the Democrats, but because they were afraid that the best parts of our world couldn’t survive a second Trump administration and that the worst parts could. Those not in swing states wrote postcards to swing-state voters, made phone calls, and knocked on doors for similar reasons. Some of the most successful recent appeals in public life have involved a clear enemy (a virus, a drug, Donald Trump) and a simple, specific action. Vote. Write postcards. Get a shot.

But naming an enemy can be risky if fear is emphasized at the expense of a positive message. During World War II, for example, the Roosevelt administration created and tested a variety of propaganda, hoping to convince the American public to support going to war against Nazi Germany and to make the sacrifices this war would entail. Initially, as historian James Sparrow has documented (and as I have discussed in a book on focus groups and persuasion), FDR’s Office of War Information, helped by social scientists at Columbia University, found that overemphasizing the badness of our enemy could backfire. Imagery and radio broadcasts by the U.S. government depicted the Nazis as bloodthirsty, demonic, barely human. The U.S. government then discovered, using early market research techniques including the very first focus groups, that these portrayals were too frightening. Focusing on the enemy’s depravity, especially the ruthless killing of civilians, tended to discourage Americans from wanting to fight the Nazis at all: Any sensible person would want to avoid a confrontation with such an enemy. In contrast, a more positive message, emphasizing American rationality and democracy, and optimism that we could prevail and work together, tended to carry the day.

We’ve seen the same problem with climate change: If we become too afraid, we’re paralyzed.