The Battle Over the Future of Gig Work Isn’t Even Close to Finished

Judge Roesch’s decision was celebrated by drivers, worker advocates, and the nascent union organizing efforts taking place throughout the industry. As a riposte to the big-money skullduggery of gig platforms that seem to have unlimited industry backing, Friday’s ruling was a heartening sign that the courts may be on the side of workers. But it also signaled the tremendous struggle ahead, as ride-hailing companies promised to escalate the court battle through an appeal, a process that could take months. (There were also immediate promises of higher fares.) Copycat Proposition 22–style campaigns are taking place all over the country, and as in California’s, they depend on a lot of industry cash and a deliberate muddling of what “benefits” and full-time employment actually are. Simply, these campaigns are designed to try to confuse voters. As polling found after Prop 22 initially passed, 40 percent of people who voted “yes” on the measure—that is, who voted in favor of the industry’s position—thought they were “ensuring Uber/Lyft and DoorDash employees can earn livable wages.”

In New York, the gig companies recently tried to sidestep the ballot process—and a costly public lobbying campaign—by making a deal with local unions and legislators, but they were unable to reach an agreement. The state remains one to watch, along with Illinois and practically everywhere else that might soon play host to one of these campaigns. As of now, though, the front lines are shifting from California to the East Coast, where another industry-friendly ballot measure is being prepped in time for the 2022 midterms, with both sides claiming that they’ve learned important lessons from California and Prop 22.

In Massachusetts, a group called the Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, which receives money from DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft, stated that the California judge’s ruling will have “no impact” on a comparable ballot measure for which it is collecting signatures. Meanwhile, a similarly named—but politically diametrically opposed—group, the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights, is fighting back by asking a judge to throw out the proposed ballot measure as unconstitutional, and by releasing a statement that pledged to “fight [industry’s] $100 million copycat lobbying campaign to create a permanent underclass of workers in Massachusetts.” The state’s battle has already seen many of the elements that defined the Prop 22 campaign in California: texts and other not-so-subtle messages sent to drivers advising them about the legislation; soft-focus interviews with loyal drivers touting the company line; and huge amounts of cash coming in from out of state.