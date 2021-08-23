The Battle Over the Future of Gig Work Isn’t Even Close to Finished

Last year, while promising better pandemic-era treatment for their workers, gig companies like Lyft and Uber poured more than $200 million into a propaganda campaign in favor of Proposition 22, a ballot initiative in California that would solidify workers as something less than employees deserving full benefits. Despite driver protests, vigorous media campaigns from both sides, and the sheer obscenity of putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a political campaign that could otherwise have been spent on giving vulnerable drivers health care, the measure passed. And it seemed all but assured that, with the success of Prop 22, well-capitalized gig companies would replicate the model, pushing for similar measures across the country. Within days of Prop 22’s passage, activists discovered an emerging ad campaign in Illinois devoted to the same cause.

On Friday, the balance of power shifted—potentially dramatically—when California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22 was both unconstitutional and “unenforceable.” One major problem with the law was it called for future state laws dealing with collective bargaining to be in accordance with Prop 22—a requirement that seemed designed to defend companies’ bottom lines above all else. As Judge Roesch wrote, “It appears only to protect the economic interest of the network companies in having a divided, ununionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation.” In other words, the transparently political nature of Silicon Valley’s Prop 22 campaign was made clear: Any pretense of trying to help drivers by solidifying their nonemployee status should be thrown out; as the judge recognized, this was clearly an effort to give companies unreasonable control over drivers’ lives and the legislative process—and to pay workers less.

The news about Judge Roesch’s decision was immediately hailed by drivers, workers advocates, and the nascent union organizing efforts taking place throughout the industry. As a riposte to the big-money skullduggery of gig platforms that seem to have unlimited industry backing, Friday’s ruling was a heartening sign that the courts may be on the side of workers. But it also signaled the tremendous battles ahead, as ride-share companies immediately promised to escalate the court battle through an appeal, a process that could take months. (There were also immediate promises of higher fares.) There are also copycat Proposition 22-style campaigns taking place all over the country, and as with California, they depend on a lot of industry cash and a deliberate muddling of the idea of what “benefits” and full-time employment actually are. Simply, these campaigns are designed to try to confuse voters. As polling found after Prop 22 initially passed, 40 percent of people who voted Yes on the measure—that is, who voted in favor of the industry’s position—thought they were “ensuring Uber / Lyft and DoorDash employees can earn livable wages.”