Why Are Democrats Inviting Republicans to Hold Them Hostage Over the Debt Ceiling?

Senate Democrats are planning to omit a debt-ceiling increase in the forthcoming budget measure that’s set to be unveiled in the coming days, according to a Politico report on Wednesday. Thanks to arcane Senate procedures, that measure can’t be filibustered. Instead, according to the news outlet, Democrats are “looking to a short-term funding bill designed to avert a government shutdown at the end of September as the next opportunity for debt limit action, one top lawmaker said—an approach that would require Republican support.”

I admit I wasn’t optimistic enough to expect that congressional Democrats would eliminate the debt ceiling entirely or at least raise it to some insurmountable number. (I proposed one googolplex dollars as a good starting point.) My assumption was that they’d perhaps kick the can down the road and suspend it for a few more years. The natural expectation is that Democrats would remember the debt-ceiling crises during the Obama years well enough to avoid them again. Instead, they’re not only welcoming hostage-taking by Republicans but effectively handing over the hostages in advance.

The result is a strange incongruity where Senate Democrats are ruling out negotiations and concessions on the debt ceiling while simultaneously making them possible. “When you incur bills, you pay the bills,” Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the Senate Finance Committee chair, told Politico. “And now we’ve got all these ideas like: ‘Well, we really have to deal with Medicare and Social Security on this.’ That’s stall-ball. I went to school on a basketball scholarship, and I know what stall-ball is.” Wyden’s metaphor is more apt than he may realize: In a successful effort to make college basketball games less obstructive and more productive, the NCAA added a shot clock in the mid-1980s.