Why Are Democrats Inviting Republicans to Hold Them Hostage Over the Debt Ceiling?

Congress votes from time to time on whether or not to collapse the American economy. So far, lawmakers haven’t actually voted in favor of economic ruin. But for some inexplicable reason, they decide to keep having the vote over and over again, providing free leverage to opposition parties to extract policy concessions in exchange for staving off widespread hardship. Now Democrats appear ready to keep this indefensible cycle going.

This dead-man’s switch for American financial stability is the debt ceiling, an archaic mechanism by which Congress allows the Treasury to borrow money for spending that Congress already authorized. As I noted in May, and as countless other commentators have noted before me, refusing to raise the debt ceiling doesn’t actually lower the federal debt. What a refusal would do, however, is force the United States to default on its national debt, throwing the financial system—and the overall economy—into chaos.

Senate Democrats are planning to omit a debt-ceiling increase in the forthcoming budget measure that’s set to be unveiled in the coming days, according to a Politico report on Wednesday. Thanks to arcane Senate procedures, that measure can’t be filibustered. Instead, according to the news outlet, Democrats are “looking to a short-term funding bill designed to avert a government shutdown at the end of September as the next opportunity for debt limit action, one top lawmaker said—an approach that would require Republican support.”