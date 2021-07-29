The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Refuses to Die

Portman acknowledged the bill still has a long way to go. It must survive several more votes in the Senate, including at least two cloture votes requiring 60 senators to break a potential filibuster. But the fact that the bill advanced at all on Wednesday, let alone with two-thirds of the chamber, indicates that final passage is possible, even probable.

The bill will include $550 billion in new spending, a lower amount than the previously announced $579 billion. The precise details about how the bill will be paid for also appear squidgy, as is often the case with large spending measures. “I feel confident about it,” President Biden told reporters during his trip to Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. His Twitter account made that clear:

It took more than a month for the bipartisan group to reach the deal. Lawmakers have insisted for weeks that they were close to finalizing the language, but disagreements persisted over methods of funding and the amount spent on priorities such as transit and water infrastructure. A vote to advance the bill last week failed, and a “global offer” proposed by White House officials and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aiming to address unresolved issues was rejected by Republicans over the weekend. The deal appeared to be on the brink of falling through as late as Monday. But the negotiators and Schumer publicly refused to give up, and the final deal—text excluded—was announced on Wednesday morning.