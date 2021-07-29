The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Refuses to Die

The prospect of a massive infrastructure bill that’s mutually agreeable to both parties has become somewhat of a last great hope for bipartisanship in an increasingly rancorous and divided Congress. For over a decade, presidents and Capitol Hill legislators have promised to strike such a deal, and their failure to do so has made them the butt of long-running jokes. But Infrastructure Week may possibly, maybe, arrive in earnest.

On Wednesday, 67 senators—including 17 Republicans—voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. “At a time when Washington seems broken, this group of members behind me came together, along with others, and decided that we were going to do something great for our country,” said Senator Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiator, in a valedictory press conference flanked by the core bipartisan team after the vote on Wednesday evening.

Portman acknowledged the bill still has a long way to go. It must survive several more votes in the Senate, including at least two cloture votes requiring 60 senators to break a potential filibuster. But the fact that the bill advanced at all on Wednesday, let alone with two-thirds of the chamber, indicates that final passage is possible, even probable.