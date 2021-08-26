Annette Brings Out the Weirdest in Adam Driver

There is nowhere for this love story to go, we realize very early on, but straight to hell.

The film’s numerous allusions to Henry’s physical undesirability—“Am I handsome? No!” he sings, in an amusing sequence in a sleazy nightclub. “Am I charming? Well, so-so!”—suggest a strange confusion about the explicit difference between sexiness and beauty, to say nothing of the ineffable nature of charisma. It is easy to imagine why a “shy” woman like Ann might be drawn to a sensuous brute like Driver’s Henry, whose appeal is inextricable from his terrifying power. It is funny, if a little heavy-handed, that Carax so often shows Ann with an apple minus one delicate bite, suggesting Eve in the immediate aftermath of gaining knowledge—a little original sin to go with her original Adam, as if both of them had different origins, one divine and one more typically Darwinian. (An even heavier-handed visual joke: Henry McHenry, whose physicality Driver based in part on nature documentary footage of gorillas, and whose stand-up show is called The Ape of God, snacks on bananas.) She admits to knowing something is not right within her marriage, but like many cinematic women married to dangerous, compelling men, she elects to trust her sex drive and her heart over her head. When the two sing a supposedly romantic ballad called “We Love Each Other So Much,” the titular line repeating until both of them sound thoroughly deranged rather than lovestruck, we see Ann and Henry walking hand in hand through a lush forest, her wide-eyed and him still somehow radiating sullen menace. Just before the song begins, Carax films Ann standing alone and Henry’s large hands creeping slowly into shot toward her shoulders, bent like claws, the mood suggestive of a Hammer horror movie rather the first blush of a sweet romance.

There is nowhere for this love story to go, we realize very early on, but straight to hell, making it only logical that the arrival of a baby in the second act spells doom rather than everlasting bliss. As Ann’s star begins to rise and Henry’s falls, owing in part to his misogynistic reputation and his tendency to make jokes about gas chambers onstage, he is left to raise their daughter, feeling thoroughly castrated as a result of being cast in what he perceives as a thankless, feminine role. When Henry improvises a sick routine onstage in which he pretends that he has killed his wife, Driver uses his immense size the way Buster Keaton used his diminutive stature, scale becoming part of both the suspense and the final punchline. The monologue is the confession of a thought crime, the admission of a desire so dark and so deeply rooted that the only way for Henry to articulate it is to play it off as humor—he became a comedian, he informs his eager fans, so that he could “tell the truth without being killed.” The contrast between the raging, macho Henry and his gentle, girlish wife is emphasized by the way they relate to their respective audiences, Henry qualifying success as having “killed them, murdered them” and Ann suggesting that her endless onstage deaths are a symbolic form of martyrdom. There is a message here, I think, about the relationship between sacrifice and earnestness, and the making of great art. We are led to believe Ann is a preternaturally gifted opera singer, whereas Henry, who despises everyone that he performs for, is accused of being a hack. Annette, though, is less concerned with elucidating a thesis than with giving us, as another musical once put it, “the old razzle-dazzle.”

It would be nice if the saintly, tender Ann, who supposedly gives her audience the most affecting and transcendent razzle-dazzle on the planet, was allowed to have at least a little ego, and it would be nicer still if Cotillard was given more to do than look ethereal, sing sweetly in her bright, crystalline voice, and wait for something bad to happen. Still, Annette is clearly Adam Driver’s film, built to house him as if he were an enormous, gleaming trophy, his sonorous, perfectly imperfect voice and dry, ironic wit helping to make even the most outlandish scenes plausible rather than preposterous. “Even if it feels surreal,” he said in an interview, “I can’t play surreal.” Carax is, rightly, as entranced by him as he was by Denis Lavant in 2012’s Holy Motors, both actors fluent in the language of the body. “When [Driver and Lavant] don’t move, they look like statues,” Carax said in a Q&A at Lincoln Film Center in early August. “When they move, they look like dancers.”