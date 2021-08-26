Annette Brings Out the Weirdest in Adam Driver

In the HBO show Girls, there is a scene in which another character says, about Adam Driver’s gargantuan slacker, Adam Sackler, that he kind of looks like “the original man.” Like many of the best jokes, it holds up—Jessa, as played by Jemima Kirke, is right to say that Driver excels at suggesting an alluring version of the stooping figure who appears immediately before modern man in diagrams of evolutionary history, and she is extremely prescient in calling him “original,” since there may be no more original actor working in Hollywood at the present moment. In Annette, Leos Carax’s new and freaky operatic melodrama about sex and love and puppets, rage and motorcycles, and the fundamental incompatibility of art and parenthood, Driver is astonishing, his work somehow the closest thing to magic in a film that asks the viewer to suspend their disbelief in extraordinary ways. Playing a furious, “mildly offensive” comedian with the humorously stupid name Henry McHenry, Driver is tasked with singing, acting, doing stand-up, seeming drunk, and playing opposite an inanimate object that he must pretend is not only animate but the sole object of his love.

Quite often, because Annette is not what could be described as a sane or straightforward film, he is tasked with doing several of these things at the same time. That he succeeds makes watching him not just a pleasure, but a privilege, in the same way it is rare and moving to see an Olympic gymnast execute a perfect aerial cartwheel. Annette’s plot, or at least the beginning of it, is as follows: A bad-boy comedian, who is an international star, falls in love with the world-famous opera singer Ann Desfranoux (Marion Cotillard). Their romance captures the interest of the public, and the paparazzi hound them. (If you consider it too implausible that there might be an opera singer famous enough to be regularly featured on a major celebrity gossip blog, I humbly advise that it would be unwise for you to watch Annette, lest you experience an aneurism.) They get married, and Ann gives birth to a daughter, and that daughter is a highly unusual sort of infant. There is very little dialogue, most lines being sung instead: Annette was scripted, scored, and dreamt up by the brothers Mael, Russell and Ron, of the band Sparks. Describing it as a “musical,” which suggests a kind of hit parade of memorable songs, is not entirely accurate, although the opening number, “May We Start,” which sees the cast introducing themselves and punning on “mais oui,” is exactly the kind of joyous glam-rock stomp that Sparks excel at.

There is nowhere for this love story to go, we realize very early on, but straight to hell.

The film’s numerous allusions to Henry’s physical undesirability—“Am I handsome? No!” he sings, in an amusing sequence in a sleazy nightclub. “Am I charming? Well, so-so!”—suggest a strange confusion about the explicit difference between sexiness and beauty, to say nothing of the ineffable nature of charisma. It is easy to imagine why a “shy” woman like Ann might be drawn to a sensuous brute like Driver’s Henry, whose appeal is inextricable from his terrifying power. It is funny, if a little heavy-handed, that Carax so often shows Ann with an apple minus one delicate bite, suggesting Eve in the immediate aftermath of gaining knowledge—a little original sin to go with her original Adam, as if both of them had different origins, one divine and one more typically Darwinian. (An even heavier-handed visual joke: Henry McHenry, whose physicality Driver based in part on nature documentary footage of gorillas, and whose stand-up show is called The Ape of God, snacks on bananas.) She admits to knowing something is not right within her marriage, but like many cinematic women married to dangerous, compelling men, she elects to trust her sex drive and her heart over her head. When the two sing a supposedly romantic ballad called “We Love Each Other So Much,” the titular line repeating until both of them sound thoroughly deranged rather than lovestruck, we see Ann and Henry walking hand in hand through a lush forest, her wide-eyed and him still somehow radiating sullen menace. Just before the song begins, Carax films Ann standing alone and Henry’s large hands creeping slowly into shot toward her shoulders, bent like claws, the mood suggestive of a Hammer horror movie rather the first blush of a sweet romance.