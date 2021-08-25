There Will Never Be a Perfect Moment to Act on Climate Change

It’s an understandable sentiment, but one that obscures a more complicated truth that might better serve this pivotal moment: Earth is neither heaven nor hell; it’s an ever-shifting middle ground and always has been. While many people are still looking for the ideal emotional or material conditions to take action, most of our biggest challenges will have no discernible start or stop, and they are always evolving. As such, they must be addressed in motion.

Nowhere is that more evident than Greece, which has experienced continuous climate change throughout its history. In one particularly profound cooling period from 1,200 to 800 BCE, the temperature in parts of the region dipped between three and five degrees Celsius “in the span of a century,” Ruben Post, a senior research fellow in the school of classics at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, told me. Rainfall declined, prompting drought, food shortages, and perhaps even societal collapse. While Mediterranean humanity ultimately recovered to become the so-called cradle of Western civilization, local environmental challenges persisted well into the Classical and Hellenistic periods, and even into the Roman era. For example, many of these idealized ancient communities struggled with deforestation and consequent soil erosion. The environment we think of as classically Greek, which the fires are now destroying, is itself an environment radically different from that of the Neolithic period or across multiple Little Ice Ages.

The climate crisis today differs from anything experienced in human history. It’s a global, perhaps even existential, threat, not a local one. And unlike ancient Greeks, we know we’re causing the problem—and how to stop it. But studying the complicated relationships between humans and their environments across time challenges our commonly held beliefs about the contemporary crises and their possible solutions—in ways, Post said, that may “open up your political imagination.”