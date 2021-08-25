The Media Is Blowing the Afghanistan Story—Again

Afghanistan was also a bipartisan failure. Few things tie the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations together, but all three are implicated in the corruption of Afghan society that allowed the Taliban to return and in the U.S.’s continued involvement in the country, which has been a boon exclusive to military contractors. And yet many figures who participated in these two decades of failure have recently been trotted out to condemn Biden’s decision to leave, instead of being held publicly accountable.



Criticism has focused again and again on the method of withdrawal, but little of substance has been offered in terms of correction. Yes, the last two weeks have been chaotic, but it’s unclear how significantly the paltry alternative plans that have been bandied about would have changed things for the better. Critics are allowed to not only skate over the complexity of leaving a country the U.S. has occupied for two decades, but in many cases to ignore the myriad failures of the occupation itself. The subtext of these arguments is unmistakable: It would have been better for the U.S. to simply remain in Afghanistan indefinitely. (That the evacuation itself has markedly improved over the last few days has received comparably little mention in the press.) There is much to criticize about the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal, but it all rings hollow without the proper context.

Much of the problems with the press coverage lie in the coziness between foreign policy elites and reporters who rely on them for information. The biases of interventionists and hawks flow frictionlessly into news coverage, treating the exit from Afghanistan as a capitulation and outrage, rather than as one—and perhaps the best—of a number of bad options. Also on display is the way the media tends to reduce important matters to trifling political stories. Biden’s popularity has dipped, but the decrease may owe more to Covid-19 than to Afghanistan. And yet, the situation in Afghanistan has been endlessly depicted as a political liability for Biden, as if sinking another trillion dollars into this lost cause was the path to certain reelection. As always, commentators are allowed to embody the imagined outrage of Americans they’ve never spoken with as a vehicle for their own half-baked takes; meanwhile, withdrawing from Afghanistan has been popular with the voters whose opinions they abjure.