The Media Is Blowing the Afghanistan Story—Again

The criticisms were withering, particularly from the objective press. The withdrawal from Afghanistan “undercut some of the most fundamental premises of Mr. Biden’s presidency,” The New York Times’s Peter Baker wrote. CNN’s king of conflicts of interest, Chris Cuomo, noted that “President Biden, frankly, sounded like President Trump,” a comparison that was made again and again in the wake of Biden’s defiant speech defending the withdrawal. Meet the Press was devoted almost exclusively to the situation in Afghanistan. “The collapse of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban is likely to haunt Mr. Biden’s legacy,” host Chuck Todd predicted. Polls were brandished showing Biden’s support had dipped.



What most of this glossed over is that the war in Afghanistan was unwinnable almost from the get-go; after the Bush administration refused to end it in 2001, failure became a fait accompli. The ostensible U.S. mission—some hoped-for combination of democracy, liberalization, and equal rights—proved possible in certain pockets of Afghanistan, but in most of the country, corruption and chaos remained a fact of life. Again and again, the media suggested that the human cost of the war wasn’t substantial on the basis of a low American death toll—without acknowledging the staggering number of civilian Afghan casualties, tens of thousands since the war began. Meanwhile, the United States’ sunk cost exceeded two trillion dollars. This was the status quo in Afghanistan for years: tragic civilian death totals, corruption, no progress, and no hope for improvement. Leaving the country has been popular for years in both parties. And yet we didn’t do it.



That the situation in Afghanistan has been an outrage for years is compounded by the fact that so much of the media’s coverage has failed to document these truths. Which isn’t to say that some truth didn’t break through now and again. In late 2019, The Washington Post produced the Afghanistan Papers, one of the most important pieces of investigative journalism of this century. Thousands of pages of internal reports and government cables revealed there was bipartisan consensus about what was happening in Afghanistan: that the war was unwinnable and pointless, that the government was (thanks to the U.S.) impossibly corrupt, and that the human cost for Afghans was profound. And yet those revelations made such a scant long-term impression on the media that it’s been almost comical to witness the shock and amazement at Afghanistan’s sudden downturn, given that it was a story that had already been written.

