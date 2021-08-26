The Surveillance State That the U.S. Left Behind in Afghanistan

Attack helicopters, rifles, drones, vehicles, night vision goggles, uniforms—the list of military gear and materiel left behind by U.S. forces is, well, enough to outfit an army . The physical footprint of the American occupation was enormous; it also includes huge amounts of trash . Officials and commentators are rightly worried about the military equipment now making its way into Taliban hands, but this has been an area of concern for months, ever since the U.S. ghosted on its Afghan government allies at Bagram Airfield in July, leaving behind fleets of abandoned vehicles in a sudden departure. Recent photos of Taliban fighters, especially those guarding leading Taliban officials, show them well-kitted out, with some even wearing the same kind of “tactical” ball caps favored by American special operations forces. From assault rifles to body armor, elite Taliban fighters now look almost identical to their American counterparts.

As the harried U.S. withdrawal continues ahead of the August 31 deadline, other complications are coming into view. The massive surveillance apparatus that the U.S. and its allies set up in Afghanistan—featuring everything from biometric identification to databases of personal information to active monitoring of cell networks—is now finding its way into the hands of the Taliban. There are increasing fears that the technology could be used to help enforce the Taliban’s autocratic rule, or hunt down Afghans who assisted the U.S. or former government officials.

While concerns over how the Taliban may use U.S. surveillance technology are valid, the window for possible action may already be closed. This snafu recalls what should be a constant refrain surrounding our 20-year Afghanistan War: We should never have been there. The vast surveillance operation that the Taliban can now take advantage of is both a symbol of the fear of future Taliban rule and an indictment of America’s own governance in Afghanistan. It affirms that the U.S. and its allies were able to hold the country, however tenuously, only through a violent campaign of kleptocratic warlordism supported by U.S. technology, surveillance, and air power.