The Surveillance State That the U.S. Left Behind in Afghanistan

While concerns over how the Taliban may use U.S. surveillance technology are valid, the window for possible action may already be closed. This snafu recalls what should be a constant refrain surrounding our 20-year Afghanistan War: We should never have been there. The vast surveillance operation that the Taliban can now take advantage of is both a symbol of the fear of future Taliban rule and an indictment of America’s own governance in Afghanistan. It affirms that the U.S. and its allies were able to hold the country, however tenuously, only through a violent campaign of kleptocratic warlordism supported by U.S. technology, surveillance, and air power.

It is also a reminder that surveillance technology—especially that which has been a mainstay on the battlefields of the global war on terrorism—remains one of America’s growing export industries. Like the unexploded munitions strewn across the Afghan landscape, the legacy of America’s abandoned data collection and surveillance apparatus will take years to sort out, and may cause the occasional unexpected explosion along the way.