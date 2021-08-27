Why ICE Is Leaving New Jersey County Jails

Of the four New Jersey facilities that take part in federal immigration detention, Elizabeth Detention Center was the first to sign a contract with the Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1993. Conditions were so poor at the privately run facility (the only one in the state) that there was an uprising inside in 1995. The next year, the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act passed Congress and Hudson County, New Jersey, signed its first contract with INS. The law made it easier to arrest, detain, and deport undocumented immigrants, with an emphasis on detention. This led to a massive expansion in the number of beds reserved for detained immigrants—from 6,785 a night in 1994 to 48,850 in 2019.

Bergen County followed Hudson’s lead in 1997, and a 2008 Essex County contract rounded out the quartet. After three years, Essex became ICE’s largest holding pen in New Jersey, more than doubling its capacity to hold 1,250 federal immigration detainees. People are held indefinitely, based on the progress of their immigration cases; many spend months inside, if not years. Immigrants arrested in New York City are often moved to New Jersey, especially when their arrests are violent enough to elicit media scrutiny. Indeed, throughout Barack Obama’s second term as president, New Jersey “served as an immigration detention hub” in the Northeast, according to Chia-Chia Wang, the organizing and advocacy director at the American Friends Service Committee in Newark.

These contracts, signed by county-level officials, flew mostly under the radar for years, despite periodic reports of mistreatment at all four facilities. The inauguration of Donald Trump, however, completely changed the organizing landscape. Emboldened by Trump’s fervently anti-immigrant policy and rhetoric, ICE conducted raids in cities like Newark, Jersey City, and Union City, disappearing undocumented community members at a rapid tilt. The pace was astounding: In 2017, three immigrants without a criminal record were arrested per day in New Jersey.