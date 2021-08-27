Why ICE Is Leaving New Jersey County Jails

Doremus Avenue, about 10 minutes north of Newark International Airport, is not an ideal setting for a rally. The road carries truckers, mostly, with business at Port Newark, and on a sunbaked Tuesday morning this June, their rigs were drowned out by speeches from members of the Abolish ICE NY-NJ coalition. The activists didn’t mind when a supportive horn blared over their words. It was a small demonstration by their usual standards, held in front of Essex County Correctional Facility, one of four facilities in the state that have been used to detain undocumented people for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group had gathered to protest the imminent transfer of immigrants inside the facility to out-of-state jails—people they wanted ICE to release instead. Among the attendees was one detainee’s mother and another’s wife. Eventually, news broke that 32 of the 39 people they’d been concerned about had already been moved at 4:30 a.m., almost three hours before organizers showed up. The group began to clear out, but after a year’s worth of similar gatherings, the chorus of “see you laters” was heartfelt.



The Garden State, second only to California when it comes to the percentage of immigrants in the state’s population, is the site of a recent victory for immigrants rights advocates in the fight over the longstanding practice of local jails working with ICE.