A Nevada Judge Ruled That a Major Immigration Law Is Too Racist to Remain

Another angle of attack is Du’s analysis of the discriminatory impact of Section 1326. The Justice Department argued that Mexican and Hispanic defendants were more likely to be charged under the law for geographic reasons, not for racial or ethnic reasons. Du described that reasoning as “circular and inconclusive” in her decision. “It cannot be the case that the mere over-policing of certain locations—here the Southern border as opposed to the Northern border—prevents a specific group from raising equal protection challenges,” she wrote. “Or that because Mexican citizens will likely make up more unlawful reentries because they are a higher percentage of the overall illegal alien population, they cannot raise equal protection challenges.”

It’s unclear whether the other courts or the Supreme Court would reach the same conclusion, though. At least one key justice recently took the opposite view in a different context on racial discrimination and immigration enforcement. “Because Latinos make up a large share of the unauthorized alien population, one would expect them to make up an outsized share of recipients of any cross-cutting immigration relief program,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his ruling last year on the Trump administration’s efforts to end the DACA program. “Were this fact sufficient to state a claim, virtually any generally applicable immigration policy could be challenged on equal protection grounds.”

The Supreme Court itself is no stranger to cases where laws that appear neutral on their face are challenged for discriminatory reasons. Just last year, in Ramos v. Louisiana, the justices struck down laws in two states that allowed nonunanimous juries to convict defendants of state crimes. A few weeks later, in Espinoza et al. v. Montana Department of Revenue et al., the high court nullified a state constitutional rule that banned public funds from going to religious schools. Both provisions could be traced to nineteenth-century bigotry: The nonunanimous jury laws in Ramos were designed to dilute nonwhite jurors’ votes in the Jim Crow era, while the “Blaine amendments” in Espinoza were largely rooted in late nineteenth-century anti-Catholic animus.

But that does not mean the justices are willing to go that far with Section 1326. The Justice Department argued against a broad reading of Ramos when evaluating discriminatory intent by lawmakers. “While the Supreme Court in its opinion in [Ramos] stated that its opinion ‘acknowledge[ed] the racist history of Louisiana and Oregon’s laws’ regarding nonunanimous juries, and indicated it would not ‘leav[e] an uncomfortable past unexamined,’” prosecutors noted, “it also explicitly stated that this inquiry was not necessary to its decision, noting that ‘the dissent is right about one thing—a jurisdiction adopting a nonunanimous jury rule even for benign reasons would still violate the Sixth Amendment.’” In other words, the evidence of racial animus was additive instead of decisive.