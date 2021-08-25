A Nevada Judge Ruled That a Major Immigration Law Is Too Racist to Remain

The Supreme Court itself is no stranger to cases where laws that appear neutral on their face are challenged for discriminatory reasons. Just last year, in Ramos v. Louisiana, the justices struck down laws in two states that allowed nonunanimous juries to convict defendants of state crimes. A few weeks later, in Espinoza et al. v. Montana Department of Revenue et al., the high court nullified a state constitutional rule that banned public funds from going to religious schools. Both provisions could be traced to nineteenth-century bigotry: The nonunanimous jury laws in Ramos were designed to dilute nonwhite jurors’ votes in the Jim Crow era, while the “Blaine amendments” in Espinoza were largely rooted in late nineteenth-century anti-Catholic animus.

But that does not mean the justices are willing to go that far with Section 1326. The Justice Department argued against a broad reading of Ramos when evaluating discriminatory intent by lawmakers. “While the Supreme Court in its opinion in [Ramos] stated that its opinion ‘acknowledge[ed] the racist history of Louisiana and Oregon’s laws’ regarding nonunanimous juries, and indicated it would not ‘leav[e] an uncomfortable past unexamined,’” prosecutors noted, “it also explicitly stated that this inquiry was not necessary to its decision, noting that ‘the dissent is right about one thing—a jurisdiction adopting a nonunanimous jury rule even for benign reasons would still violate the Sixth Amendment.’” In other words, the evidence of racial animus was additive instead of decisive.

Either way, the case is a potentially thorny challenge for the Biden administration, where at least some immigration policy decisions are reportedly driven by fear of right-wing criticism. Julián Castro, a former Democratic presidential candidate, proposed making illegal entry under Section 1325 into a civil offense instead of a criminal one during the last campaign. “Like Sec. 1325, [Section 1326] has an incredibly racist history,” he wrote on Twitter last week. “I doubt the Biden DOJ will want to defend it in the appellate court.” The next day, the Justice Department informed the court that it would appeal the ruling.