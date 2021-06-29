The Immigrant Families Separated by Trump Are Stuck in Legal Limbo Under Biden

Amid the efforts to reunify the migrant families that were separated by President Donald Trump’s notorious zero tolerance policy, one question has consistently hovered in the background like an uninvited guest: Why can’t we just give these families permanent status? After a long period of kicking the can down the road, we have arrived at the moment when the search for an answer has become urgent, if not acute.

The small group of separated parents who were recently allowed back into the country in coordination with President Joe Biden’s reunification task force were given a designation called “parole,” a brittle and discretionary measure described in U.S. law as applicable on a “case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,” which “shall not be regarded as an admission of the alien.” As newly minted “parolees,” the parents in question were granted a temporary status for a total of three years, during which they will be protected from deportation and can obtain work permits but not much more. What exactly is supposed to happen once that time is up remains very much in the air.

And yet for most lay people, it seems clear-cut. President Biden himself has referred to family separation as a “stain” and a “moral and national shame” that has to be righted. Public attention has mostly focused around the painstaking and often sluggish process to locate parents, both those still in the United States and those who were deported without their children. The Trump administration’s intentional failure to create proper records makes it so each parent who is found is something of a small triumph for the government and the group of organizations collectively tasked with reunifying these families. This is the hard part, after which the obvious next step is to reunify those families and allow them finally to remain in the U.S., their ultimate destination, as a feeble reparation for the incredible harm they were dealt.