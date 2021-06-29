The Immigrant Families Separated by Trump Are Stuck in Legal Limbo Under Biden

And yet for most lay people, it seems clear-cut. President Biden himself has referred to family separation as a “stain” and a “moral and national shame” that has to be righted. Public attention has mostly focused around the painstaking and often sluggish process to locate parents, both those still in the United States and those who were deported without their children. The Trump administration’s intentional failure to create proper records makes it so each parent who is found is something of a small triumph for the government and the group of organizations collectively tasked with reunifying these families. This is the hard part, after which the obvious next step is to reunify those families and allow them finally to remain in the U.S., their ultimate destination, as a feeble reparation for the incredible harm they were dealt.

Here, the effort encounters a major pitfall. There’s no obvious avenue in immigration law to accomplish this task, and both administration officials and the nonprofit attorneys negotiating with them are running headfirst into a legal reality much more complex than the #familiesbelongtogether hashtags and political sloganeering would suggest. So far, Biden officials have treated this as an irritating kink that will need to be ironed out at some point down the line: a mere granular detail that will be resolved once everyone manages to sit down and talk it through. On that question, Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas said, somewhat nonchalantly, “We’re going to do everything we can to make it work out.”

This stance undersells the extent to which the question of a permanent path to status is a mammoth stumbling block in the project of reunification. A failure to properly hurdle it risks grave consequences for the families the government is now trying to help.