How the Senate Botched the Afghanistan Withdrawal

On August 1—two months after the Rose Garden announcement of a legislative “framework” for an infrastructure bill dissolved into more protracted negotiations—Democratic and Republican senators pointed to a bipartisan deal as proof positive that “the Senate can work when given the opportunity to do so.”

Just weeks later, fresh doubts have emerged about whether the Senate’s deep dysfunctions were so easily remedied. Half a world away, another $2.2 trillion American infrastructure project—the Afghan government—collapsed in a heap as the Taliban overran the country in the midst of the U.S. military’s withdrawal. At that dire moment, the Biden administration found itself bereft of much of the staff a president would ordinarily rely on in such a crisis—all thanks to the dithering of the Senate.

More than half a year has elapsed since President Biden took office, but across Foggy Bottom and around the world, State Department posts continue to sit empty—their roles filled by interim staffers. As longtime international affairs journalist Laura Rozen noted last week, the United States has no Senate-confirmed ambassador to Afghanistan; a Foreign Service officer called out of retirement has led the Kabul embassy as chargé d’affaires since January. The U.S. also has no confirmed assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia; acting officials have held that post since President Obama left office in 2017.

