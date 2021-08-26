How the Senate Botched the Afghanistan Withdrawal

More than half a year has elapsed since President Biden took office, but across Foggy Bottom and around the world, State Department posts continue to sit empty—their roles filled by interim staffers. As longtime international affairs journalist Laura Rozen noted last week, the United States has no Senate-confirmed ambassador to Afghanistan; a Foreign Service officer called out of retirement has led the Kabul embassy as chargé d’affaires since January. The U.S. also has no confirmed assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia; acting officials have held that post since President Obama left office in 2017.



The list continues. The State Department lacks confirmed ambassadors to NATO, Pakistan, and Turkey; a director general of the Foreign Service; and confirmed assistant secretaries for diplomatic security, for the Near East, for Europe and Eurasia, for intelligence, for political-military affairs, and for population, refugees, and migration. Through mid-August, in fact, the Senate had confirmed just two ambassadors—leaving the top posts at half of America’s embassies filled by interim appointees.



What gives? One problem is simple to explain: Compared with other established democracies, the U.S. requires way too many appointees to run the gauntlet of Senate confirmation. More than 1,200 positions across the executive branch can be filled only with the Senate’s assent. That list of positions has grown by three-fifths from 1960 to the present, while the number of senators has remained at 100.