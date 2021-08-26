Ending Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Is a Cruel Form of Pandemic Amnesia

On September 6, the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits will end. That’s the $300 (formerly $600) additional weekly boost to unemployment payments, which were also extended to millions of workers previously excluded from accessing unemployment, like freelancers, independent contractors, and gig workers. According to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, this lifeline was “always intended to be temporary.” It is, they wrote in a letter to lawmakers, no longer “appropriate” for the federal government to help pad states’ meager unemployment checks. Despite this acknowledgment that the pandemic continues, driven by the surging delta variant—which Walsh and Yellen admitted “may also pose short-term challenges to local economies and labor markets”—the Biden administration thinks it’s time to revert back to the pre-Covid status quo, one that was intolerable before the pandemic and is even more so now. The message is clear: You’re once again on your own. This is a form of pandemic amnesia, a willful forgetting of what has worked to keep people safe, housed, and freed from the burden of debt as a global health crisis rages on.

According to one analysis, almost eight million people will have their benefits end come early September. The example of Republican-led states that cut off their residents from the federal enhanced unemployment benefits months before they were slated to expire gives us a preview of what’s to come. One study showed that prematurely ending the extra benefits did little to improve the economies of those states, the ostensible rationale for stopping them. Seven out of eight people continued to be unemployed, hardly the result one would expect if conservative squawking that people were refusing to look for work because they were living it up on the government’s dime was based in any sort of reality. The revoking of those benefits did, however, have the effect of forcing individuals and families to reduce their spending by 20 percent, a total loss of $2 billion for those states in just one month.

For people like Florida resident Meli Feliciano and her family, Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to end her much-needed unemployment relief has been yet another stressor added to a year filled with them. Feliciano, who lost her job as an office manager earlier in the pandemic and whose husband was temporarily unable to work due to illness, relied on her unemployment checks to pay the family’s bills. When the benefits temporarily lapsed last year, the couple sold one of their cars, a necessary move that has now limited her job options. She recently described a typical day to The Washington Post: “I have to call about this application. I have to call about rental assistance. I have to get in touch with the landlord. I have to call and reschedule this bill and post it out further so I can juggle it.” Merely keeping their heads above water has become its own full-time job. Feliciano put it this way: “It’s like playing chess, and I suck at playing chess.”

