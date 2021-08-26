Ending Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Is a Cruel Form of Pandemic Amnesia

For people like Florida resident Meli Feliciano and her family, Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to end her much-needed unemployment relief has been yet another stressor added to a year filled with them. Feliciano, who lost her job as an office manager earlier in the pandemic and whose husband was temporarily unable to work due to illness, relied on her unemployment checks to pay the family’s bills. When the benefits temporarily lapsed last year, the couple sold one of their cars, a necessary move that has now limited her job options. She recently described a typical day to The Washington Post: “I have to call about this application. I have to call about rental assistance. I have to get in touch with the landlord. I have to call and reschedule this bill and post it out further so I can juggle it.” Merely keeping their heads above water has become its own full-time job. Feliciano put it this way: “It’s like playing chess, and I suck at playing chess.”



This latest arbitrary end date of a Covid-19 relief program was based on nothing more than wishful thinking.

This latest arbitrary end date of a Covid-19 relief program was based on nothing more than wishful thinking—that the pandemic would be over by now, and that our previous normal was sufficient. The same has been true of much of the temporary relief meant to soften the devastation of the pandemic: The federal eviction moratorium, extended one final time in a weakened form, now ends in early October, and for holders of federal student loan debt, the relief offered was merely a pause on their payments. The pause, also extended this summer for what is meant to be the last time, will end early next year. Emergency rental assistance will end once the pot of money dries up. As much as these programs have been a crucial lifeline for millions of people, they’re also just a delay of the inevitable—a return to a life of paying off debt, or as Astra Taylor put it in The New York Times, the “humble aspiration of owing zero dollars.”

But the lessons we should take away from pandemic aid efforts are clear. In 2020, according to several research studies, the poverty rate was cut in half, despite a sharp drop in employment. The reason for this dramatic decline in human misery is both obvious and, in a country where poverty is typically met with indifference or punitive policy, groundbreaking. Giving people money—in the form of no-strings-attached relief checks, more generous unemployment benefits, and other forms of cash—simply works. As Vox’s Dylan Matthews wrote, surveying recent studies, “​​Much of the credit for lower poverty in their models goes to the stimulus checks.” But, again, those checks were temporary. Matthews continued, “That means that, absent further government action, poverty could be set to increase again in 2022.” Jason DeParle of The New York Times summed it up in July: “Without further expensive new measures, millions of families may find the escape from poverty brief.”