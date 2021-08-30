Be Glad Donald Trump Isn’t Running the Show in Afghanistan

It is of course impossible to say how the Afghanistan withdrawal would have gone down if Donald Trump had still been in the White House instead of Joe Biden. But we can say this much: Whatever happened, the entire Republican Party and the whole right-wing media propaganda machine would be behind it 10,000 percent.

This is no mystery. If the suicide bomb that killed 13 of our soldiers had exploded during a Trump presidency, Fox News and the GOP would have found a way to blame the “woke generals,” as Trump recently called American brass. And if we had taken out an ISIS-K vehicle that posed an immediate threat to our operations in Kabul as we in fact did on Sunday, Kevin McCarthy and Laura Ingraham would be carrying on as if Trump had fired the rocket himself.

This is business-as-usual for the American right, of course, but it’s worth remarking on here because on this occasion, it’s considerably more consequential. The United States has just lost a war, for only maybe the second time in its history (the other unambiguous loss is Vietnam). In a different world, this might have meant that, outside of some partisan bickering, leaders of both parties would be mutually invested in about repairing the United States’s international standing and reputation. But given today’s right, that’s a fantasy. They’ll try to use Afghanistan to destroy Biden, and if that means damaging the country, so what?