Be Glad Donald Trump Isn’t Running the Show in Afghanistan

But last week on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Trump said this, when Hewitt asked him if he would have considered the Doha agreement breached at that moment: “Oh, it would, we would have hit them so hard. It would have been breached, and they would have come back, and they would have said please, please, please. We had a couple of conditions breached, much less than what you just mentioned. That was a big hit. When I saw that and heard about that, I said well, that’s strange. It was strange, because they would have never done that if it was me.”

As ever, Trump oscillates back and forth between the fantasy world of his mind where the Taliban quaked in such fear of him that they never would have done such a thing and the real world where he acknowledges the premise of Hewitt’s softball question. But the point is this: Based on what he said in that interview, he’d have escalated matters and, at that moment, blown up the whole deal.

Trump’s instinct against imperialist adventure was one of the few decent and humane notions the man entertained. But that decent instinct was forever at war within his tortured soul with his insatiable macho instinct to dominate and destroy. On the one hand, he wanted to negotiate with people like the Taliban’s Abdul Baradar and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to prove to the world that he was a master negotiator. On the other, he thinks they’re all shithole people he’d like to destroy, as he did ISIS’s Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi and Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani. I have no objection to those two assassinations, but I also don’t think they were “the biggest thing to happen in the Middle East in 100 years,” as he bragged to Hewitt.