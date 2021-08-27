The First Treacherous Moment of the Biden Presidency Has Arrived

It’s the virus: the one thing that is in almost no way, shape, or form his fault. Biden has been the one for months, more than a year now, urging responsible, civic, patriotic behavior. The surge is entirely the fault of the people on the other side. Like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who, incredibly, is taking people to court to tell them they can’t take steps to ward off an illness that he himself just contracted, and for which he received a level of treatment that we can be sure 98 percent of the schoolchildren of Harris County will never come close to receiving. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also at war with the citizens of his state, who are trying to follow the president’s admonitions and lead responsible lives. And let’s throw in the rank-and-file idiots who refuse to mask up because it impinges upon their alleged freedom to go around getting other people sick.

These are the people who are making this country sick and extending the life and reach of the virus that’s bringing Biden down. Abbott has fallen in the polls, as has DeSantis, but neither has tumbled as far in his state as Biden has. In Florida, for example, DeSantis is at 43 percent, but Biden is at 40, 13 points underwater.

This is the old trick of demagogues and liars from time immemorial. They don’t care if they lose ground, as long as they’re making their opponent lose even more ground. Joe Biden, while neither a perfect man nor a perfect president, is at least trying to tell people the truth about the virus and how they should behave, as well as trying to get them more money to care for their children. The liars, from Abbott and DeSantis to the right-wing media disinfo-sphere—of which Tucker Carlson, at this point, is arguably a more benign manifestation than the malevolent actors who went on Facebook to tell Idiot America that it should ingest a livestock dewormer—will ride those aforementioned four horsemen as hard and fast as they have to, trampling truth and civic decency and democracy every step of the way. It’s what they do.