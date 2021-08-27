The First Treacherous Moment of the Biden Presidency Has Arrived

Fate has also handed Biden a cruel September in which he and congressional Democrats are going to have to find a way to pass the infrastructure and finalize the reconciliation bill, but also increase the debt ceiling and pass resolutions to keep the government from shutting down on September 30. I’d still guess that the Democrats will get all these done, because they don’t have much choice in the matter; but it’s going to be a draining and enervating five weeks. The press will declare the Democrats dead more times than Rasputin.

But finally and most of all there are those anti-democrats, lurking in the weeds. As you may have noticed, Biden has slipped in the polls, to below 50 percent for the first time. As this drop began just as Afghanistan was collapsing, I doubt that those events are baked into the numbers. And people really seem to be of two minds on Biden and Afghanistan—they sure don’t like what they’re seeing on TV, but they still like the idea that he’s getting us out. So I don’t think his recent decline attributable to events in Kabul. What’s more, there are fewer Americans who can tell you what a budget reconciliation bill is than can correctly tell you who was behind the Gadsden Purchase. So I don’t think Congress is complicit in the president’s turn in fortunes.

The Delta variant is the most likely culprit. Just a few sunny weeks ago, things were looking up on the pandemic front. People were planning vacations and family reunions; restaurants were starting to fill up. Now, we’re back to mask mandates and lockdowns, the nervy reopening of schools, and people acknowledging that they might have to stay home again at Thanksgiving.