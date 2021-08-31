Deborah Levy’s Luminous Investigation of Female Ambition

“We had a go at cancelling our desires,” Levy writes about motherhood in Things I Don’t Want to Know, the first book in her trilogy, “and found we had a talent for it. And we put a lot of our life’s energy into creating a home for our children and for our men.”

Dismantling her home, for Levy, was a bid to “free something that had been trapped and stifled,” to carve out space to think. In The Cost of Living, Levy describes moving with her two teenage girls into a crumbling flat on a hill with sporadic heating and grim, grey passageways she dubs “the Corridors of Love.” She borrows a garden shed from an elderly friend as her writing space and tells a comic story of arriving at a meeting with movie executives with leaves in her hair, her hands oil-stained from a jammed chain on her electric bike. The baffled executives ask her to email them a list of “minor and major characters” for a potential screenplay, and this phrase, “minor and major characters,” ripples through the rest of the trilogy, a subject of satire and interrogation. “I was the minor character and the e-bike was a countercultural celebrity,” Levy quips. Of a woman feeding pigeons outside a Manhattan Fairway, in Real Estate, she wonders whether “she would be an interesting major female character instead of a minor character and I should propose this to the film executives next time we met.”

Real Estate is the newly published third book in Levy’s trilogy, and it has a freshly prosperous tone: Levy travels to a literary conference in Mumbai; she parties at a famous nightclub in Paris. Though she’s still living in the Corridors of Love flat, her younger daughter is about to leave for university, and Levy harbors grandiose dreams of what she calls “unreal estate”: a house by the sea with a pomegranate tree, an egg-shaped fireplace, and a rowboat named (after the American gospel singer) the Sister Rosetta. She doesn’t picture herself solitary in this palatial home, though, and so the question of who will share it hovers in her thoughts. And just as she’s faced with life without children for the first time since age 34 and the sight of her daughter’s empty bedroom being used as a storage closet, she’s awarded a fellowship in Paris, and jumps at the chance to start her own adventure just as her daughter departs for hers.