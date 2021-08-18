Biden Finally Unifies Congress—Against His Afghanistan Withdrawal Debacle

But critics, both Democratic and Republican, have largely focused their attention on the execution of the withdrawal, not its merits. The scene at the Kabul airport is dire, with desperate Afghans clinging to planes as they take off—a situation that has resulted in devastating loss of life. Translators and other personnel who aided the American military are now in mortal danger, and the claims by Biden himself that some special immigrant visa applicants wished to stay in Afghanistan have been vigorously challenged by advocates for refugees. Many lawmakers have set up phone or email lines specifically to handle requests for constituents seeking to get help for someone in Afghanistan.

Some of the most stinging criticism has come from congressional Democrats. Four key committee chairs in the House and Senate have said that they want to investigate the withdrawal. In a particularly harsh rebuke to the president, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez said he would “seek a full accounting” of the administration’s “flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal.”

Several lawmakers have also called for evacuating now Afghans who aided the American military, and sorting through the paperwork later. Part of the issue is that the special immigrant visa program is a bureaucratic quagmire with an application process that can take years to complete. According to a July report by the Migration Policy Institute, the SIV program has a backlog of 18,000 Afghan allies and 53,000 family members. The White House said Tuesday that 2,000 applicants had been relocated to the U.S. thus far.