Biden Finally Unifies Congress—Against His Afghanistan Withdrawal Debacle

President Biden has been lauded for his capacity for empathy, and particularly his ability to connect, through a sense of shared loss, with those who are grieving. That facet of the president’s political persona has been largely absent in his response to the plight of the Afghan people, thousands of whom are desperate to escape a country once again under Taliban control.

While Biden and administration officials haven’t turned a blind eye to the ongoing chaos unfolding in Afghanistan’s capital, they have steadfastly stuck to their position, arguing that it was long past time to end the American engagement in Afghanistan, which has limped on for two decades. They’ve further insisted that remaining in the country would not have prevented the Taliban from seizing power.

But critics, both Democratic and Republican, have largely focused their attention on the execution of the withdrawal, not its merits. The scene at the Kabul airport is dire, with desperate Afghans clinging to planes as they take off—a situation that has resulted in devastating loss of life. Translators and other personnel who aided the American military are now in mortal danger, and the claims by Biden himself that some special immigrant visa applicants wished to stay in Afghanistan have been vigorously challenged by advocates for refugees. Many lawmakers have set up phone or email lines specifically to handle requests for constituents seeking to get help for someone in Afghanistan.