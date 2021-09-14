The Shared Delusions of Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer

In his Fox News appearance this weekend, Breyer pushed back against the partisanship claims by citing a recent decision that defied those expectations. He cited Justice Neil Gorsuch’s vote in Bostock v. Clayton County, where he wrote for a 6-3 majority to hold that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protected gay and transgender workers from discrimination. Gorsuch’s textualist ruling was denounced by some of his conservative colleagues on the court as textualism flying under a pirate flag. And beyond the high court, many conservative legal activists responded with outrage at Gorsuch’s perceived betrayal. While Breyer’s example shows how the court as a whole can defy expectations, the response to it shows that those expectations exist for a reason.

If anything, the greatest long-term threat to the Supreme Court’s reputation and public image is the confirmation process itself, which currently serves as kabuki theater for the would-be justices and a bare-knuckled partisan brawl for everyone else. Its original purpose—to ensure qualified nominees reach the Supreme Court—is being subsumed by the nation’s political infrastructures and turned into a membership-to-bench pipeline for ideologues. I’ve previously argued that we should fix this problem by tying each seat to a federal circuit court of appeals, randomizing the process for selecting future justices from those lower courts, and setting 18-year terms for the justices to ensure regular turnover.

I didn’t exactly expect Barrett and Breyer to endorse my plan outright, of course. But I was struck by their coyness in discussing the confirmation process at all. Barrett told audience members in Louisville that the confirmation process itself concerned her but did not discuss its flaws at length or offer ways to fix it. And when Wallace asked Breyer for his take on the process, he demurred and replied that it was “like asking for the recipe for chicken a la king from the point of view of the chicken.” But that snarky distaste did not lead to any recommendations to improve it. “That’s the political environment,” he explained. “Now you may disapprove of it, I may disapprove of it, and if enough people in the public want it to change or be modified one way or the other, it will be.”

The problem, of course, is that the people in power don’t want it to be changed. Democrats and Republicans alike benefit too much from the arms race surrounding judicial nominations to reach a détente of any kind. And the people with the most first-hand experience with the process—and the keenest understanding of its flaws—are declining to comment on it at all. If the justices can’t offer solutions or suggestions to address this problem, then they can’t blame the public for seeing them as part of it—especially when some of them are giving speeches next to senators who made it their life’s work to make it worse.