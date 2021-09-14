The Shared Delusions of Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer

If you define “political” as “aligned with one of the two major parties,” however, then perhaps the more accurate term is partisan. I have some sympathy when justices insist that their work is misrepresented to the public. Liberal and conservative justices alike have noted that the court actually resolves most of its cases on unanimous or nearly unanimous grounds, and that while there are a number of 5–4 decisions each term, they don’t make up the bulk of the court’s docket. I wrote about this in greater detail after the court’s most recent term.

And yet as I noted then, this understanding of the court’s work flatly misunderstands the public’s interest in the court’s work. The average American does not care how the justices handle obscure civil-procedure questions, how they interpret ERISA, or the standards they use to review patent cases—all matters that the court tends to with enough regularity to deem them an essential part of its workload. But the justices also deliver rulings on areas of interest to a great many Americans, from social issues like abortion and LGBT rights to policy questions such as the scope of the federal government’s power and the constitutionality of major laws. And Americans can’t help but notice that rulings in those cases tend to fall along familiar lines.

I also take Barrett and the other justices at their word when they say they don’t self-identify as partisan actors. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare official statement a few years ago to rebuke then-President Donald Trump’s denunciations of lower-court judges as partisan actors. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” he said at the time. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” I can also understand why they can be frustrated by the labels of “conservative justices” or “liberal justices,” which are typically used by reporters out of convenience more than analytical rigor. (Barrett and Breyer alike probably prefer them to “Republican-appointed” or “Democratic-appointed.”)