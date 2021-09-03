The Filibuster Is Blocking Roe v. Wade From Becoming the Law of the Land

While Congress considers what actions to take, the law in Texas has already gone into effect. The measure bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, even though many women may not even know that they are pregnant at that point, and does not make exceptions for rape or incest. It also permits private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who aids a woman attempting to obtain an abortion—including those who drive a woman to a clinic or provide financial assistance, and even potentially clergy or social workers who counsel women considering terminating a pregnancy. People who successfully sue an abortion provider could receive up to $10,000 and do not have to prove any connection to those they are suing.

The law’s opponents say that the ban violates the constitutional guarantee that states may not place an undue burden on women’s right to terminate their pregnancies before viability. Abortion rights advocates consider this decision an ill omen ahead of the court’s upcoming consideration of a Mississippi statute that outlaws most abortions after 15 weeks, which may result in a decision overruling Roe. Several Republican-led states have implemented increasingly restrictive abortion measures in recent years in the hopes of kicking lawsuits over the legislation up to the Supreme Court and receiving a favorable ruling from the conservative majority. State legislatures under Republican control may also now rush to implement laws similar to the one upheld in Texas; the president of the Florida state Senate told local station WFLA that “there is no question” the Florida legislature will consider a bill like the one in Texas in the upcoming legislative session.

President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he was directing his Gender Policy Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to take up the matter and see what the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice can do to “ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”