The Filibuster Is Blocking Roe v. Wade From Becoming the Law of the Land

“We need to restore balance to the Court after Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell blatantly stole the seats of Justice Scalia and Justice Ginsburg,” Markey said in a statement on Thursday. (As Senate majority leader, McConnell blocked President Barack Obama from filling the vacant seat left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, offering the excuse that it was an election year. Trump nominated Gorsuch to fill this seat. McConnell then allowed for the seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be filled by Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election.)

Expanding the court has been championed by progressive advocacy groups like Demand Justice and Take Back the Court. However, most Democrats are wary about adding seats to the Supreme Court, and Republicans have shown their willingness to seize upon it as a campaign issue.

Democrats will likely lose their opportunity to pass legislation codifying Roe in the near future, as Republicans are structurally advantaged to retake one, if not both, houses of Congress. But with the filibuster in place—and support from all Democrats uncertain—the WHPA will likely stall in the Senate.

While Congress considers what actions to take, the law in Texas has already gone into effect. The measure bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, even though many women may not even know that they are pregnant at that point, and does not make exceptions for rape or incest. It also permits private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who aids a woman attempting to obtain an abortion—including those who drive a woman to a clinic or provide financial assistance, and even potentially clergy or social workers who counsel women considering terminating a pregnancy. People who successfully sue an abortion provider could receive up to $10,000 and do not have to prove any connection to those they are suing.