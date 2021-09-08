A Legendary Abortion Rights Activist on What Comes After Texas

How did you first start helping pregnant people obtain abortions?

The origins of Jane really begin with the Civil Rights movement. I had been involved with Congress of Racial Equality, around support for the sit-ins at Woolworth, which wouldn’t let African Americans sit at their lunch counters in the South. We went to Mississippi in 1964 and saw the incredible courage of Black people in the South who were being denied the right to vote, and I learned several key lessons from that. One was that if you organize you can actually make enormous change. But you have to take action—it doesn’t happen on its own. The second lesson was that you sometimes need to stand up to illegitimate authority. In the 1964 summer project we were involved in what should have been a routine registration effort—all we were doing was encouraging people to register—and a short while later I was in jail. And the third big lesson that I learned was that people know what they need and want and you need to listen to local people.

Those three lessons guided what followed. Once I had returned to campus, a friend mentioned that his sister was pregnant and was nearly suicidal and was not prepared to have a child, and asked whether I could find someone to provide an abortion for her. I hadn’t really thought about the issue before, but I went to the Medical Committee for Human Rights and I found a doctor, T.R.M. Howard. (I learned later he had been a leader in the Civil Rights movement in Mississippi.) And I talked to him about my friend, put him in touch with her, and I thought that would be the end of it. But she must have spoken to others, because a short while later someone else called. And then someone else called. And at that point I realized as an organizer I should find out what’s involved in these procedures. So I found out medically what’s involved, what you do to protect yourself, what the cost is, etc. We negotiated on price—whether it could be lowered to two for the price of one, three for the price of one, because more and more people were then coming.

After a while we lost contact with Dr. Howard, so I found someone whose name was Mike. We set up the same operation that I had with Dr. Howard. By 1968 I was pregnant with my first child, and I was in grad school and working full time, and involved in other movement work, and there were too many people coming through. I couldn’t handle it myself. So I went to meetings and would say at the end if there’s anyone who wants to work on abortion come see me. And when I had about 12 or so people I convened a series of meetings, told them what was involved in the procedure, and we did role playing on counseling and supporting the women who were coming through, and how to connect with Mike (through an associate of his) and I passed the operation over to a larger set of women. Over time that set of women grew to about 100.