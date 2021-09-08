A Legendary Abortion Rights Activist on What Comes After Texas

Those three lessons guided what followed. Once I had returned to campus, a friend mentioned that his sister was pregnant and was nearly suicidal and was not prepared to have a child, and asked whether I could find someone to provide an abortion for her. I hadn’t really thought about the issue before, but I went to the Medical Committee for Human Rights, and I found a doctor, T.R.M. Howard. (I learned later he had been a leader in the civil rights movement in Mississippi.) And I talked to him about my friend, put him in touch with her, and I thought that would be the end of it. But she must have spoken to others because a short while later someone else called. And then someone else called. And at that point, I realized as an organizer I should find out what’s involved in these procedures. So I found out medically what’s involved, what you do to protect yourself, what the cost is, etc. We negotiated on price—whether it could be lowered to two for the price of one, three for the price of one, because more and more people were then coming.

After a while we lost contact with Dr. Howard, so I found someone whose name was Mike. We set up the same operation that I had with Dr. Howard. By 1968, I was pregnant with my first child, and I was in grad school and working full-time and involved in other movement work, and there were too many people coming through. I couldn’t handle it myself. So I went to meetings and would say at the end, if there’s anyone who wants to work on abortion come see me. And when I had about 12 or so people, I convened a series of meetings, told them what was involved in the procedure, and we did role-playing on counseling and supporting the women who were coming through, and how to connect with Mike (through an associate of his), and I passed the operation over to a larger set of women. Over time that set of women grew to about 100.

They eventually found out that Mike wasn’t a physician, wasn’t a licensed M.D., and yet the procedures had been safe. (In fact, after Roe, one of the women who was working in a health research effort at the University of Illinois, did an analysis of the successful outcomes, comparing Jane to a licensed facility after Roe, and found that Jane had an even higher rate of safety and success and support.) So the women who were involved with Jane decided, well, if he can do it, they can do it. And Mike, to his credit, taught them how to do the procedures. And that continued so that about 11,000 women went through Jane, with the women themselves performing the procedures.