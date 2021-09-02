Roe v. Wade’s Days Are Numbered

It’s unsurprising that at least one of the dissenters, Justice Elena Kagan, pointed out how the shadow docket warped the outcome. “That ruling, as everyone must agree, is of great consequence,” she wrote. “Yet the majority has acted without any guidance from the [Fifth Circuit] Court of Appeals—which is right now considering the same issues. It has reviewed only the most cursory party submissions, and then only hastily. And it barely bothers to explain its conclusion—that a challenge to an obviously unconstitutional abortion regulation backed by a wholly unprecedented enforcement scheme is unlikely to prevail.”

How you ultimately read this decision depends on how much good faith you are willing to extend to the five justices who voted for it. If you believe the majority is sincerely guided by a rigorous commitment to federal procedure, then the ruling is more defensible. The majority, after all, tried to underscore that it wasn’t delivering a final judgment on S.B. 8’s constitutionality. “In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit,” they claimed. “In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

If you think the justices weren’t born yesterday, however, then their decision is a little harder to defend on its own merits. S.B. 8 is plainly designed to wipe out access to abortion in Texas while making it procedurally tricky for federal courts to easily strike it down for violating Roe. “The legislature has imposed a prohibition on abortions after roughly six weeks, and then essentially delegated enforcement of that prohibition to the populace at large,” Chief Justice John Roberts ably summarized in his brief dissent. “The desired consequence appears to be to insulate the State from responsibility for implementing and enforcing the regulatory regime.”

Once you acknowledge this context, the logical conclusion flows naturally. “I would grant preliminary relief to preserve the status quo ante—before the law went into effect—so that the courts may consider whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws in such a manner,” Roberts concluded. He added that the state officials may yet prevail on their procedural claims. “But the consequences of approving the state action, both in this particular case and as a model for action in other areas, counsel at least preliminary judicial consideration before the program devised by the State takes effect,” he explained. Roberts’ concern that S.B. 8’s evasive tactics could become a new normal even in non-abortion cases is palpable, and hopefully shared by his colleagues.