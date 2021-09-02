Roe v. Wade’s Days Are Numbered

We can start by stating the obvious: Texas passed S.B. 8 to make it virtually impossible to obtain an abortion in the state. I say “virtually” because, in theory, a woman could still obtain one if she happens to be less than six weeks pregnant at the time. But since this is before many women realize they are pregnant, the practical effect of S.B. 8 is a near-total ban on the procedure within Texas. In a brief earlier this week, a coalition of abortion providers told the justices that S.B. 8 would “immediately and irreparably decimate abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85 percent of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics to ultimately close.”

Banning pre-viability abortions is a blatant violation of Roe and the line of abortion rights cases that followed it. States are not generally allowed to violate the Supreme Court’s precedents. To get around this, Texas lawmakers structured the law to make it exceedingly difficult for federal courts to hear a legal challenge to the statute. If S.B. 8 were enforced by Texas health regulators or Texas law enforcement agencies, a clinic could simply ask a federal court to enjoin those officials under Section 1983, a Reconstruction-era provision that allows Americans to sue state and local officials for violating their constitutional rights.

Texas tried something different: It allows private citizens—even random strangers—to file lawsuits in Texas state courts against anyone who performs an abortion after the six-week threshold or anyone who “aids or abets” such an abortion. The latter provision is written so broadly that it could sweep up all sorts of individuals who are tangentially involved, ranging from family members and Uber drivers to health insurers and clinic staffers. If the lawsuit is successful, two things happen: The person is enjoined from such “aiding and abetting” again in the future, and they must pay at least $10,000 to whoever filed the lawsuit.