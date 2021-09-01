Is This the End of Roe v. Wade?

To that end, Texas officials offered a wave of procedural defenses against the providers’ lawsuit in a brief filed Tuesday evening to the Supreme Court. They argue that the providers lack legal standing to sue them. There is no “case or controversy” under Article III for federal courts to adjudicate in this lawsuit, the state argued, because the basic dispute is between anti-abortion litigants and the clinics themselves. Texas also invoked sovereign-immunity claims and judicial-immunity claims in a bid to foil the litigation against the officials, among whom are a county judge and a county court clerk.

“There are many reasons that the [abortion providers] are not entitled to the extraordinary relief they seek,” Texas told the justices in their brief. “The most obvious is that [providers] seek an injunction from this court that would utterly fail to prevent any of the harm they claim will occur once Texas Senate Bill 8 becomes effective. This court cannot expunge the law itself. Rather, it can enjoin only enforcement of the law. But the governmental defendants explicitly do not enforce the law, and the private-individual respondent testified that he will not do so.”

A vote in favor of the Texas law would cap an extraordinary string of right-wing victories at the high court. In most years, the justices’ annual recess is a fairly placid time of year. But this August has proven to be different. Last week, the court struck down the CDC’s national eviction moratorium almost two months after Justice Brett Kavanaugh warned the Biden administration that he would do so in June if it was renewed. And earlier this month, the justices effectively forced the Biden administration to keep enforcing the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy crafted by the Trump administration during its border crackdowns.

But it might be the conservative majority’s handling of this case that sends the strongest signal about what it will do later this fall when it comes to abortion rights. If the justices block the Texas law from going into effect, it could suggest that they aren’t willing to move as far as many people expected to overturn Roe and Casey. But if the justices stand by as Texas effectively imposes a ban on most abortions performed in the state, then Roe may already be a dead letter. The only thing left for the Roberts Court to do in Dobbs later this year would then be to write its epitaph.

