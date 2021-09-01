Is This the End of Roe v. Wade?

There’s a familiar rhythm to these cases, especially over the past decade: Anti-abortion state lawmakers pass a bill that explicitly restricts the procedure beyond what Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey would allow. Sometimes these laws are straightforward bans on abortion past a certain number of weeks, as in Dobbs. In other cases, the laws rely on the state’s health and safety powers to impose rules that make it impossible for abortion clinics to operate lawfully within the state, like the Texas law struck down in Whole Women’s Health v. Hellerstedt in 2016 or the Louisiana law struck down in June Medical Center v. Russo last year.

So what makes S.B. 8 so different? Most abortion-related cases, including the ones I mentioned above, involve state and local officials who try to impose limits on access to the procedure. S.B. 8 takes a more convoluted approach. The statute is instead enforced by private citizens, who are empowered to file a civil lawsuit in Texas state courts against anyone who has performed an abortion or assisted in its performance, or who may do so in the future. In fact, the statute explicitly forbids state and local officials from filing the lawsuits themselves.

State courts must then issue an injunction against the defendant to bar them from doing so in the future. Under S.B. 8, the abortion provider or assistant must also pay the person who sues them at least $10,000—a state-mandated bounty for anti-abortion litigation, if you will. It’s not unusual for states to create causes of action so that citizens can sue one another. But it’s striking to see that power weaponized for culture-war fodder. Imagine if a state legislature allowed vaccinated people to sue their unvaccinated neighbors and co-workers, or if state legislators authorized drive-by lawsuits against gun stores that sold handguns and certain types of rifles.