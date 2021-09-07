Kevin McCarthy Really Doesn’t Want the January 6 Committee to See Those Phone Records

Over the last week or so, congressional Republicans, with increasing audacity, have vowed that there would be repercussions for tech companies that complied with a request by the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.



The committee is seeking the phone call records of individuals, including some GOP House members, who are suspected of abetting the insurrection. Republicans, seemingly nervous about what the committee might unearth, are threatening retaliation against the companies if they take the majority in 2023.



And at the vanguard of those threats has been House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has cited conservative FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to push back on the committee’s demand to preserve call records for about a dozen people in connection to the mob attack. The committee has specifically asked for McCarthy’s own records to be preserved as part of its investigation.

