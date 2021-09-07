Kevin McCarthy Really Doesn’t Want the January 6 Committee to See Those Phone Records

The argument is in response to the committee’s broad request for a number of telecom records that relate to the hours leading up to the mob attack on the Capitol. McCarthy is one of the members of Congress whose records the committee is seeking in that request. The list of lawmakers also includes some of Trump’s most avid supporters on Capitol Hill, such as Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Madison Cawthorn. McCarthy’s office has called the request an “unserious” political stunt, and the lawmakers have tried to preempt the companies by arguing it would be illegal to hand over the records.



The committee has brushed off McCarthy’s argument. In a statement, an aide for the January 6 committee called McCarthy’s claim “baseless.”

“The Select Committee has asked companies not to destroy records that may provide answers to the American people about what happened on January 6th and in the runup to that day. Subsequent requests for production of this material will comply with applicable legal requirements,” the aide said. “The Select Committee is mindful of the privacy interests of all of those involved in the investigation, which is reflected in our desire to maintain the confidentiality of the specific individuals identified in the preservation requests. Numerous outside legal experts have weighed in saying that Mr. McCarthy’s claim is baseless. His own explanation is that Congress can only obtain records if there’s a legislative purpose, which is in fact explicitly stated in the Select Committee’s mandate in House Resolution 503.”

