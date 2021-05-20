The Republicans Would Like You to Please Forget That January 6 Ever Happened

At the same time, this generation of Republican leaders is all too aware of the political damage that a high-profile inquiry can inflict. Some of them pushed years of Benghazi inquiries to pursue unfounded and conspiratorial claims in a bid to damage Hillary Clinton’s electoral chances in 2016. This is not my humble interpretation of events: McCarthy himself admitted it in a Fox News interview. “Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” he told Sean Hannity in 2015. “But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened, had we not fought.”

This is another grim sign for American democracy, shining among many other blinking warning lights.

It stands to reason that an inquiry based in reality would carry even greater weight among voters. Since Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party, as well as its likely 2024 presidential nominee, neither McConnell nor McCarthy want to offend him or harm his chances. The two men have made peace with the fact that he incited a riot four months ago that endangered them and their colleagues. And in doing so, they have made it more likely that he will threaten American democracy again, even to the point of shedding blood. In their analysis, the pursuit of raw political power is more than worth that incalculable cost.

This is another grim sign for American democracy, shining among many other blinking warning lights. Though Biden won the 2020 election fairly and cleanly, state-level Republican officials have increasingly embraced lies and conspiracy theories about electoral fraud to cover for Trump’s defeat. In Washington, this willful amnesia now includes a cadre of conservative lawmakers who have either downplayed the events of January 6 or made an effort at revising the very recent history of the event, including one who dismissed it as a “normal tourist visit.” (Five people died.) The putsch failed, so it must not have happened. To underscore their commitment to the lie, Republicans who dissent from these lies are now pushed out of leadership roles. If the GOP retakes the House in 2022, it’s an open question whether they would vote to approve a Biden reelection in 2024.