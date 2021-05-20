The Republicans Would Like You to Please Forget That January 6 Ever Happened

The real problem for Republican leaders is that they already know what some of the commission’s findings will be.

McConnell and McCarthy both suggested that they opposed the bill because it would give too much power to Democrats. In his statement, McConnell claimed that Democrats were “continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democrats’ hands.” He pointed to no specific instances where this was the case. Nor did McCarthy, who still alluded to “political misdirections that have marred this process” without providing any details to back up his assertion.

The bill itself, H.R. 3233, is largely modeled on the one that established the 9/11 Commission two decades ago. Under the current proposal, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would select five of the committee’s ten members, while McConnell and McCarthy would name the other five members. The commission would have the power to issue subpoenas. A subpoena could only be issued, however, if the Democratic-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed chair agree on it, or if a majority of members vote in favor of it. GOP fears that the commission would influence next year’s midterms are also unfounded: The committee’s report would be due for release by December 31.

The real problem for Republican leaders is that they already know what some of the commission’s findings will be. They know, for instance, that Trump bears responsibility for the violence that swept through the Capitol on January 6. McCarthy knows this because he personally called Trump during the riot and begged him to call off his supporters. McConnell also knows that Trump is responsible: He stated as much multiple times on the Senate floor, both on the day of the attack and also shortly after the Senate acquitted Trump in a second impeachment trial in February.