Otto von Bismarck invented “state socialism” (Staatssozialismus) as a German alternative to radicalism in 1881. Over the next century, the welfare state spread across Western Europe with no discernible impact on employment. Through the 1960s and 1970s, unemployment was consistently lower in Western Europe than it was in the U.S.

Nevertheless, we live with the canard that higher unemployment is the price of European-style socialism (better described as capitalism with more social welfare than Americans will, at the moment, tolerate). That’s because unemployment was indeed higher in Western Europe during the 1980s and 1990s than it was here in America. Nobody really knows why; one theory is that U.S. workplaces computerized faster than their European counterparts.

“U.S. economists wanted to blame [it] on their stronger labor market protections and more generous welfare state,” explains Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. But that conclusion didn’t stand up to scrutiny. “The countries with the highest unemployment rates,” Baker explained to me in an email, were Spain, Italy, and Greece, and these places “did not have especially strong welfare states.” Meanwhile, “countries like the Netherlands and the Nordic states, with very generous welfare states, had relatively low unemployment rates.” The employment gap between Western Europe and the U.S. pretty much vanished by 2005. After the global financial crisis of 2007–8, unemployment in Western Europe was generally lower than in America. Yet the myth of Eurosocialist unemployment persisted.