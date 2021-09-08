A growing worry as Congress takes up the reconciliation bill is that expanding the welfare state as the Democrats hope to do will drag American civilization down to the level of Western Europe, mimicking its blight of lower poverty, cleaner cities, better public transportation, more plentiful art museums, higher math literacy, more widespread multilingualism, older cathedrals, smarter politicians, better food, and more nude beaches.

OK, that’s not what people are fretting about. The worry, which is limited largely to conservatives, is that expanding the welfare state in the United States will create European-style socialism that will push unemployment sky-high. There are two answers to this. First: Stop worrying. It won’t create European-style socialism. Second: Even if it did, unemployment wouldn’t go up. That’s because the European model does not, in fact, boost unemployment. Please stop thinking that it does.

“If Biden gets the $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and the $3.5 trillion [reconciliation] package,” Pat Buchanan wrote last month, it “would constitute the greatest leap forward toward socialism of any American president.” The reconciliation bill, said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, is a “reckless taxing-and-spending spree that was authored by our self-described socialist colleague, Chairman Sanders.” (McConnell’s “Chairman Sanders” crack refers to Sanders being chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.)