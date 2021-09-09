President Biden is preparing to impose the most comprehensive Covid vaccine mandates thus far, requiring most federal employees and—this may be the crucial part—federal contractors to get vaxxed. But a lot hinges on which federal contractors are included in the executive orders, which he’s expected to sign Thursday.
The new mandates to combat the Delta variant, which is starting to slacken economic growth and perhaps even the ferociously tight labor market, arrive after months of dithering within the Biden administration over how aggressively to police workplaces about Covid.
He pledged on his first day in office to have the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepare an “emergency temporary standard” to protect workers from Covid. But in the end, OSHA issued a standard only for health care workers, and rather than require vaccinations it merely “encouraged” them. In July, Biden said federal employees and contractors would have to be vaccinated or submit to Covid tests once or twice a week. After the Pfizer vaccine received formal FDA approval last month, the Pentagon said it would require military personnel to be vaccinated by mid-September.
Now, Biden is extending the vaccination requirement to federal employees and contractors. Some government unions likely will push back, even though that contradicts their mandate to protect members’ health and safety. In response to the July restrictions, Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, stated, reasonably, that he’d be fine with them provided that the Biden administration “properly negotiated with our bargaining units prior to implementation.” That should be easy enough to do. But Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, put the Biden administration on notice that the union would oppose mandatory vaccination. “Forcing people to undertake a medical procedure is not the American way,” he said, “and is a clear civil rights violation no matter how proponents may seek to justify it.”
Cosme’s just wrong about that. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission clarified in May that private employers may impose vaccine mandates. Every state requires public schoolchildren to be vaccinated against various diseases, and most require health care workers to be vaccinated against certain diseases. The Pentagon requires that soldiers receive certain vaccinations. For these populations, it’s simply a matter of adding one more vaccine to the list. All states exempt people with medical conditions that make vaccination inadvisable.
Most states also allow religious exemptions, even though these claims are utter nonsense. The vast majority of anti-vaxxers are Christians, and “there is no actual religious basis for exemptions from vaccine mandates in any established stream of Christianity,” wrote Curtis Chang, a consulting faculty member at Duke Divinity School, in a recent op-ed in The New York Times. “Even the sect of Christian Scientists, which historically has abstained from medical treatment, has expressed openness to vaccines for the sake of the wider community.” When extremist evangelical ministers tell their flocks that Covid vaccination leaves “the mark of the beast,” they aren’t drawing on any identifiable evangelical tradition. “As a child,” Chang wrote, “I attended evangelical summer camps that required vaccinations” (italics mine).
A new requirement that federal contractors get vaccinated could have enormous impact. Fewer than two million people work directly for the the federal government, which, contrary to popular opinion, isn’t much larger, personnel-wise, than it was half a century ago. The growth in federal employment that conservatives complain about has been within their beloved private sector, which today includes, according to political scientist Paul Light of New York University, about five million contract workers (most of them working on Pentagon contracts). That’s about 4 percent of all private employment in the United States. Toss in so-called “grantees” (people who work for state or local government through contractors, where the state or local government is dispensing cash it received from the feds) and you get, by Light’s estimate, 11 million contract workers. That’s about 9 percent of all private employment. If Biden goes further and defines federal contract employees as all employees of companies that have federal contracts, whether those employees work on those contracts or not—and there’s some precedent for doing so—that’s about 25 percent of all private employment. Requiring all these people to get vaccinated would have a powerful impact.
More likely, Biden is talking about “on site” federal contract employees, who constitute a much smaller population—a fraction of the 4 percent of American workers employed on federal contracts. “On site” contract employees are privately-employed workers who report for work each day at a government agency, either in Washington or in federal offices around the country. Biden’s previous directive applied only to these on-site contract employees, consistent with the goal of keeping federal workplaces safe.
But a Politico report says Biden will also include all employees at health care facilities that receive funding from the federal government. That would be just about all of them. The health care industry is the largest employment sector in the U.S. If everyone working in health care has to get vaccinated, that’s 22 million people, or 13 percent of the U.S. workforce. Which isn’t bad.
We’ll know more soon. but with new Covid cases approaching January’s levels, the more people Biden requires to get vaccinated, the better off we’ll be.