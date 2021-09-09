Most states also allow religious exemptions, even though these claims are utter nonsense. The vast majority of anti-vaxxers are Christians, and “there is no actual religious basis for exemptions from vaccine mandates in any established stream of Christianity,” wrote Curtis Chang, a consulting faculty member at Duke Divinity School, in a recent op-ed in The New York Times. “Even the sect of Christian Scientists, which historically has abstained from medical treatment, has expressed openness to vaccines for the sake of the wider community.” When extremist evangelical ministers tell their flocks that Covid vaccination leaves “the mark of the beast,” they aren’t drawing on any identifiable evangelical tradition. “As a child,” Chang wrote, “I attended evangelical summer camps that required vaccinations” (italics mine).

A new requirement that federal contractors get vaccinated could have enormous impact. Fewer than two million people work directly for the the federal government, which, contrary to popular opinion, isn’t much larger, personnel-wise, than it was half a century ago. The growth in federal employment that conservatives complain about has been within their beloved private sector, which today includes, according to political scientist Paul Light of New York University, about five million contract workers (most of them working on Pentagon contracts). That’s about 4 percent of all private employment in the United States. Toss in so-called “grantees” (people who work for state or local government through contractors, where the state or local government is dispensing cash it received from the feds) and you get, by Light’s estimate, 11 million contract workers. That’s about 9 percent of all private employment. If Biden goes further and defines federal contract employees as all employees of companies that have federal contracts, whether those employees work on those contracts or not—and there’s some precedent for doing so—that’s about 25 percent of all private employment. Requiring all these people to get vaccinated would have a powerful impact.

More likely, Biden is talking about “on site” federal contract employees, who constitute a much smaller population—a fraction of the 4 percent of American workers employed on federal contracts. “On site” contract employees are privately-employed workers who report for work each day at a government agency, either in Washington or in federal offices around the country. Biden’s previous directive applied only to these on-site contract employees, consistent with the goal of keeping federal workplaces safe.