The Press Is Doing Conservatives a Huge Favor by Ignoring the Consequences of the Texas Abortion Law

Last week, the right achieved a goal it has worked toward for decades: the circumvention of reproductive rights enshrined under Roe v. Wade. S.B. 8, a devious and flagrantly unconstitutional Texas law that, among other things, allows citizens to collect $10,000 bounties for identifying people who “aid or abet” abortions, up to and including any Uber driver who might unwittingly provide transportation to or from a clinic. Strangely, the right-wing media is barely covering the news of this triumph at all. Fox News, the right’s most prominent organ, has scarcely devoted any attention to it, beyond dismissing and mocking those outraged by these events.

As Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern wrote earlier this week, there is a simple explanation for the muted response on the right: “Republicans are now the dog that caught the car, fearful of the political ramifications of their own victory.” For years, conservatives have undertaken a process in which Roe’s protections were slowly eroded; the more extreme efforts to go beyond administering yet another one of a thousand cuts to the law were typically blocked by the court. In this way, the political confrontation over abortion rights has slouched along as Republicans found quiet ways to weaken Roe that never galvanized a significant backlash. The Texas law, however, has accelerated the political clash—and in a way that is macabre even by the recent standards of the American right: In a time of extraordinary economic precarity, Texas citizens are effectively being encouraged to become abortion bounty hunters.



But the very fact that the right has offered this muted reaction has led to a problem with the way the Texas bill has been covered: The canny refusal to take a victory lap and downplay the significance of S.B. 8 has left the press struggling to capture the significance of the Texas law and the Supreme Court’s actions. Abortion is still technically legal in Texas up until the sixth week of pregnancy (with no exceptions for rape or incest), but as most women do not find out about their pregnancies until after that point, the law, for all practical purposes, bans all abortions. Moreover, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out, the way that the Roberts Court gutted Roe using the so-called “shadow docket,” allowed the right to decimate reproductive rights “without the headline ‘Roe v. Wade is overturned,’” and “without the shockwaves and convulsions it would cause if that happened.”

