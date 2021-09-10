The Press Is Doing Conservatives a Huge Favor by Ignoring the Consequences of the Texas Abortion Law

But the very fact that the right has offered this muted reaction has led to a problem with the way the Texas bill has been covered: The canny refusal to take a victory lap and the downplaying of the importance of S.B. 8 have left the press struggling to capture the significance of the Texas law and the Supreme Court’s actions. Abortion is still technically legal in Texas up until the sixth week of pregnancy (with no exceptions for rape or incest), but as most women do not find out about their pregnancies until after that point, the law, for all practical purposes, bans all abortions. Moreover, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out, the way that the Roberts court gutted Roe using the so-called “shadow docket” allowed the right to decimate reproductive rights “without the headline ‘Roe v. Wade is overturned,’” and “without the shockwaves and convulsions it would cause if that happened.”



The mainstream press consistently struggles to cover significant stories if it can’t glom on to a partisan angle. In the case of the biggest story—by far—of the last month, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the partisan frame the press adopted is clear but profoundly misleading. Republicans have loudly criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the exit from that war, with many demanding his resignation—a silly notion given that the withdrawal began under a Republican president and is wildly popular with the public. The media has nevertheless treated this as a serious political conflict because it neatly fits into a tidy Republicans-attack-Democrats-defend-midterms-loom narrative.

The impact of S.B. 8 has eluded this partisan frame. Democrats may have much to say about the anti-abortion movement’s biggest victory in decades, but the victorious Republicans refuse to defend their actions. The mainstream press thrives on conflict: two sides endlessly pushing back on one another. By staying mum and downplaying S.B. 8, the right is effectively preventing a larger conversation about the immediate implications of what Texas Republicans have wrought from ever getting started.