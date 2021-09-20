The Risk of a Terror Attack From Afghanistan Is Quite Low, Actually

Bahiss expects that the Taliban will seek to “limit AQ’s operational independence,” which could include embedding Al Qaeda fighters into the Taliban military and dispersing the group’s members to prevent “operational independence.”

One of the ironies of the Taliban again ruling Afghanistan is that it may make it easier for the U.S. to limit Al Qaeda’s operational capabilities. The most obvious reason is that any attack on the U.S. by Al Qaeda forces from Afghanistan will be blamed on Kabul. Beyond that, the U.S. is dangling major carrots before the Taliban. Administration officials have spoken of potential U.S. recognition of the new regime, a position that surely will be dependent on how the Taliban deal with Al Qaeda. In addition, the U.S. has previously provided support to the Taliban in combating the rise of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, which is a direct rival to the new regime. The prospect of such continued assistance—hinted at recently by General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—would make it less likely that the Taliban would allow Al Qaeda to operate with impunity. Indeed, it hardly seems coincidental that the first high-level administration official to meet with the new Taliban rulers was CIA Director Bill Burns, who ventured to Kabul late last month.

The Taliban also need significant economic assistance from the West. Upsetting the U.S. by allowing Al Qaeda to stand itself up again is not the way to further those goals. The cynic will argue that the Taliban are more wedded to their ideology and hatred of the West than they are to pragmatic goals like not getting attacked by the U.S. again. But practically everything that has happened since the signing of the Doha agreement in February 2020 suggests otherwise. The Taliban didn’t help the U.S. take more than 120,000 people out of Kabul in two weeks and provide security for the effort out of the goodness of their hearts. They did it because it was in their interests to do so. U.S. policy can help ensure the Taliban continue to see benefits from working cooperatively with America.