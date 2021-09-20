Can Michelle Wu Unite Boston and Spark a Municipal Revolution?

When Wu first threw her hat into the ring as a mayoral candidate back in September 2020, it was widely presumed she’d be running a long-shot campaign from the left against either then-Mayor Marty Walsh or some anointed successor closely aligned with him. But when President Joe Biden unexpectedly tapped Walsh to be his secretary of labor, the contours of the race morphed quickly. Kim Janey, the new acting mayor, emerged as the top contender, and several new candidates, sensing an opportunity, jumped into the race.

But if observers thought that Janey being handed the mayorship months before the election—thereby allowing her to run as an incumbent—might have been a stroke of political luck, it sure didn’t turn out that way. By the time votes were tallied in an election dominated by the politics of the pandemic, Janey trailed in fourth place. Janey’s timidity on the issue of municipal vaccine mandates alienated constituents—and a widely publicized gaffe in which she embarrassingly equated vaccine passports with slave papers didn’t help. Wu proved to be far defter at tailoring her program around Covid-19, emphasizing public jobs programs and public transit as central to addressing inequities exacerbated by the coronavirus. With a larger and more disjointed field than expected and Janey’s subsequent implosion, it was Wu who claimed that stroke of political luck.

At first blush, it may not seem like what Wu offered—a policy-heavy campaign spearheaded by a Harvard-educated transplant from Chicago—necessarily screamed “viable.” But the way the other contenders in the field placed such an emphasis on targeting Janey, in an attempt to take down the heir apparent, allowed Wu to play above the fray and scoop up around one-third of the vote for first place on election night. In addition, Wu got a leg-up from the support she received from the so-called “Markeyverse”: a coalition of mostly young volunteers forged just months ago after organizing in support of incumbent Senator Ed Markey against primary opponent Joe Kennedy III. (The Sunrise Movement, the climate justice organization that rallied around Markey in light of his co-sponsorship of the Green New Deal, has also endorsed Wu.)