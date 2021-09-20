Can Michelle Wu Unite Boston and Spark a Municipal Revolution?

For those looking to insurgent electoral movements to freshen our political possibilities, this week’s preliminary mayoral results in Boston offer reason for good cheer. Two current city council members—Michelle Wu and Anissa Essaibi George, both women of color—snagged the top spots in the preliminary mayoral election and will now face off in what will likely amount to a straightforward left versus moderate general election this November. Should Wu, the nominal frontrunner, maintain her lead over the next several weeks, she’s poised to be one of the country’s most progressive mayors of a city of Beantown’s size—and a key test for the politics of left-of-center wonkery at the city level.

Wu has been a member of the Boston City Council since 2014, during which time she has built a devoted following. Her politics are more akin to those of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (who indeed endorsed Wu in January) than they are to Vermont’s Bernie Sanders; Wu typically places a heavy emphasis on left-of-center policy ideas instead of stoking class war. Beyond these tidy comparisons, Wu has an impressive track record as a public servant: As Jonathan Cohn recently outlined for the Boston Globe, her tenure in office has included notable wins on paid leave, sustainable energy initiatives, and curbing Airbnb’s encroachment into housing stock. She’s also a vocal supporter of rent control, a Green New Deal, and fare-free public transit.

When Wu first threw her hat into the ring as a mayoral candidate back in September 2020, it was widely presumed she’d be running a long shot campaign from the left against either then-Mayor Marty Walsh, or some anointed successor closely aligned with him. But when President Joe Biden unexpectedly tapped Walsh to be his Secretary of Labor, the contours of the race morphed quickly. Kim Janey, the new acting mayor, emerged as the top contender, and several new candidates, sensing an opportunity jumped into the race.