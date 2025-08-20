Trump Tries to Blame Rising Energy Prices on Anything But His Tariffs
Donald Trump’s tariffs and rollback of green energy initiatives have caused energy prices to surge.
Donald Trump’s energy policy is already raising prices for consumers—and his administration is desperate for someone to blame.
“Any State that has built and relied on WINDMILLS and SOLAR for power are seeing RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY! We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!! MAGA.”
But clearly, the days of stupidity are far from over. A new report from Climate Power found that energy price increases spurred by Trump’s behemoth budget bill are already beginning to take root, The Guardian reported Tuesday.
Using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Climate Power found that household gas prices had skyrocketed 56 percent from January to May 2025.
The group also found that the average price of household energy had increased by roughly 10 percent during the same period, from 15.95 cents per kWh to 17.47 cents per kWh. Electricity prices were six percent higher in May than the same month the previous year.
Climate Power senior adviser Jesse Lee accused Republicans of inflicting a “massive utility bill hike” on their constituents. “This is nothing short of a betrayal of their own voters. Families are losing jobs while their bills climb, all because Republicans would rather protect their donors than lower costs,” Lee told The Guardian.
Energy Innovation, a climate think tank, published a report in July that estimated Trump’s so-called “big beautiful bill,” which repealed tax credits for solar and wind energy installed under the Biden administration, might raise wholesale electricity prices by 74 percent by 2035. Shortly after the law passed, Trump issued an executive order to ensure an end to “market distorting subsidies” for green energy projects.
In an interview for Politico, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright preempted the Trump administration getting blamed for the rising energy prices, and blamed Democrats for the cost increases. “The momentum of the Obama-Biden policies, for sure that destruction is going to continue in the coming years,” Wright told Politico. “That momentum is pushing prices up right now. And who’s going to get blamed for it? We’re going to get blamed because we’re in office.”
In response to The Guardian’s report, Department of Energy spokesperson Ben Dietderich said: “While radical activist groups might still be trying to peddle nonsense, the American people elected President Trump to restore commonsense energy policies and that is exactly what we are doing.”
“Other than higher energy prices and a less reliable grid more prone to blackouts, there is very little to show for the previous administration’s reckless green new scam spending that cost hundreds of billions of dollars,” he added.
Dietderich also claimed that in 2024, the U.S. got only three3 percent of its energy from renewable sources. But a special report from global energy think tank Ember found that wind and solar energy accounted for a record 17 percent of electricity in the U.S. in 2024, overtaking coal for the first time, which only accounted for 15 percent. In 2023, the U.S. got 21.4 percent of its energy from renewable sources, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.