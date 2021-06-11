We Regret to Inform You That Workers Are Not Suddenly Winning

How do you like the Great American Labor Shortage so far? Wages are rising faster than they have in nearly 40 years, reports Business Insider, excluding a freakish momentary spike last year when Covid lockdowns began. The number of job openings (9.3 million), and the number of people quitting their jobs (4 million, or 2.7 percent) are higher than we’ve seen in 20 years. Prices, meanwhile, are up 5 percent over May 2020, the fastest rise in the Consumer Price Index in 13 years. When you exclude volatile food and energy prices, The New York Times reports, prices are rising faster than they have in almost 30 years.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page, from which I have borrowed the phrase “Great American Labor Shortage,” is practically suicidal, while The New York Times is heralding an imminent dictatorship of the proletariat. “Workers Are Gaining Leverage Over Employers Right Before Our Eyes” was the headline last week on the Times’ front page. The paper’s Neil Lewis conceded that the jump in wages and job vacancies “reflects a strange moment” in which the economy is reopening faster than workers are returning to work. But “the shift builds on changes already underway in the tight labor market preceding the pandemic,” as demographic trends shrank the pool of available workers. Karen Fichuk, chief executive of the staffing company Randstad North America, told Irwin that we’re witnessing “a historic moment for the American labor force.”

We are not witnessing an historic moment for the American labor force. We aren’t even witnessing a genuine labor shortage like the one we saw at the peak of the tech boom during the late 1990s. We’re seeing a momentary respite from the ghastly long-term shift of national income from labor to capital that (according to those Bolsheviks at McKinsey and Co.) has been increasing especially fast since 2000.