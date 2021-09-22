Biden Is to Blame for the Border Misery

“We weren’t treated like humans but like animals parked somewhere,” 31-year-old Aminadel Glezil told The New York Times. According to Glezil, he was beaten and put in handcuffs after he protested his deportation. “I couldn’t believe a powerful country like the U.S. would treat us that way,” he said. “They did not even tell us what they were doing,” 43-year-old Sonia Piard told The Washington Post. “We did not know we were going back to Haiti. Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti.” Piard felt that she, her husband, and their three children had been “kidnapped,” and she put the blame on the current administration. “How could Biden do this to us?” she asked.

The Biden administration’s actions have been chaotic and contradictory.

The Biden administration’s actions have been chaotic and contradictory. In its telling, the mass deportation of thousands of people is a humanitarian effort. During a visit to Del Rio on Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the continuing choice to use Title 42, citing the pandemic. “Title 42 is not an immigration authority but a public health authority to protect the American public, to protect the communities along the border, and to protect the migrants themselves,” Mayorkas said. In a recent news interview, Psaki echoed those sentiments. Deporting people to Haiti, which only recently launched a Covid-19 vaccination program, she said, was an effort “to protect a lot of them from the spread of Covid, as well.” (Never mind that the administration is putting most Haitians on planes without even giving them Covid tests.) But undercutting the government’s own narrative that rapid deportations are necessary under the mantle of public health, thousands of the people gathered at the camp in Del Rio have in fact been allowed to remain in the U.S., at least temporarily. This is, as Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council noted, largely a reflection of the logistical challenges in deporting thousands en masse, and for many it’s simply a delay: Single adults, he wrote, “will likely be sent to ICE detention centers and processed for expedited removal and then deportation.”

If Trump felt no qualms describing places like Haiti as “shithole” countries and doubling down on the long-standing history of associating immigrants with disease, Biden and his administration officials are more subtly using the pandemic as cover to refuse Haitian migrants, who were, as the immigration historian Yael Schacher noted in a recent interview, “the first target of what later becomes the … harsh treatment of asylum-seekers and immigrants.” (Border Patrol agents, rarely subtle, echoed Trump as they charged people on horseback this week, yelling: “This is why your country’s shit!”) In fact, it was the arrival of large groups of Haitian asylum-seekers and refugees from both Duvalier regimes, beginning in the 1970s, that spurred our immigration system’s turn toward the punitive. As the historian Carl Lindskoog has written, “detention became a way to send a message to Haitians that they were unwelcome in the United States. And this criminalization of immigration has since expanded to all potential migrants.”