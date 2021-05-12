Joe Biden, Tear Down Stephen Miller’s Administrative Wall

The forms are adding, for instance, several places for HHS staff—who are not law enforcement officials and are tasked exclusively with safeguarding the welfare of the minors in their custody—to note whether they believe children have engaged in criminal conduct or are involved in gang activity. For example, Significant Incident Reports, which are used to record incidents ranging from verbal threats to violent altercations and allegations of sexual harassment, and which in some cases are automatically forwarded from HHS to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, would add fields asking if the incident is “related to gang/cartel crimes, activities, or affiliation.” It’s not clear how shelter staff would have the expertise or knowledge to identify a child’s alleged cartel involvement accurately, or how making such a determination intersects with their duties.

While such a designation can be made offhand and with tenuous evidence, its potential implications are massive. Supposed gang affiliation can easily tank what would otherwise be a successful asylum claim; this is a definite possibility given that HHS forms are not privileged and already find their way into immigration court settings with regularity. In comments submitted to HHS opposing the form changes, child welfare and social service organizations pointed to the case of Kevin Euceda, a Honduran asylum-seeker whose comments to an HHS therapist when he was 17, including that he had been forced to join a gang, became a major sticking point in his case, eventually leading him to accept deportation after about three years in detention. He died shortly after his return to Honduras, at age 20.

In Kevin’s case, he had actively volunteered information about his involvement in a gang, believing the conversations to be confidential. Under the proposed changes, staff would be actively prompted to fill in their assessments of criminal involvement, as well as information about children’s mental health, substance use, and other speculation that might affect not only their asylum cases but decisions about their custody and placement. Not all of the facilities in HHS’s nationwide network of private and nonprofit providers are the same. In addition to standard shelters, there are “staff secure” shelters with increased supervision and anti-escape measures, and “secure” shelters that resemble juvenile detention; among the reasons a minor might get put in one of these is suspicion of violent intent or gang affiliation.