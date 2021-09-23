Cry Macho Is a Western With a Difference

Unforgiven was regarded as a consummate statement. The film won Best Picture at the 1993 Academy Awards. Eastwood also took Best Director honors (in characteristic understatement, he received his trophy and cooed, “This is pretty good. This is alright”). Its stark, unsparing, and wholly untitillating depictions of violence and self-sufficiency were ripostes to the body of work amassed by an actor-director-producer whose name is literally an anagram for “Old West Action.” Once a brave cowboy—or San Francisco police inspector—beholden to his own studied moral code, here Clint Eastwood was shivering in the rain, belting back moonshine, and shooting a helpless man sprawled on the floor. Unforgiven critiqued the enduring appeal of the Western genre, and so the foundational myths of America itself. More than another “revisionist Western,” it was the last word. Eastwood would never again saddle a horse on-screen. Until now.



Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, Cry Macho sees Eastwood, 91, decked out in familiar liveries: cowboy boots, oversize belt buckles, a wide Stetson hat. Eastwood’s Mike Milo is not a lone gunman or cattle rustler but an aged rodeo star with a busted back. He’s dispatched by his boss (Dwight Yoakam) to retrieve his estranged son, Rafael (Eduardo Minett), from Mexico and bring him back to Texas. Like Unforgiven, it’s a film Eastwood initially passed on decades ago, believing that he was, as he recently told the Los Angeles Times, “too young for this.” The screenplay is by Nick Schenk, who also wrote 2008’s Gran Torino and 2018’s The Mule, films to which Eastwood lent his talents as director and star. Taken together, these films constitute a loose trilogy, making a virtue of the star’s weathering—and, by now, practically petrified—screen image, while riffing on the very legacy of that image.

If the Western was, for a long stretch, the genre through which America articulated its expansionist ambitions, then Eastwood was its post–John Wayne avatar: rougher, meaner, morally looser, but no less committed to exacting a familiar version of justice. (For all the talk of Eastwood’s “antihero” posture in his Westerns, he’s still the “good” in 1966’s The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.) Eastwood has followed his interest in America’s global performance of itself beyond the high plains, honky-tonks, and blunted bluffs of the American West. His war films took him further afield: to the black sands of Iwo Jima (with the 2006 diptych Flags of Our Fathers and Letters to Iwo Jima), the bombed-out interiors of post-9/11 Iraq (2014’s American Sniper), to Communist Grenada (1986’s Heartbreak Ridge), and even aboard a high-speed train racing across Western Europe (2018’s The 15:17 to Paris). In his latest, Eastwood heads to Mexico, still a contested frontier of American empire.