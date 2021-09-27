This Is the Week for Democrats to Live Up to Their Stated Principles

Kyrsten Sinema famously doesn’t talk to the press. She typically scuttles wordlessly past the gaggle of reporters staked out near the elevators senators use to get to the chamber when there are votes; it’s even difficult for reporters to get on her media list. But if she ever consented to an interview with me, I know what I’d ask: What is it exactly, senator, that makes you a Democrat?

That’s what I’ve been thinking about as we approach this make-or-break week for the Democratic Party, because it’s really hard to figure her out. The same can sometimes be said of Joe Manchin, although he’s considerably less bewildering than Sinema; ditto Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters, and Kathleen Rice, the House trio who recently declared their servitude to Big Pharma, potentially wrecking what ought to be a major piece of the party’s agenda. A few other House centrists spring to mind as being occasionally maddening.

Democrats come in a lot of flavors, not all of them delectable. But two broad principles should unite them. The first is a commitment to social justice that is driven by an understanding of American and world history that acknowledges that bigotry and discrimination are real and systemic and recognizes that it’s necessary today to compensate for that past and oppose existing discrimination. The second is a commitment to government intervention in the economy, based on an interpretation of reality that holds that the market, left to its own devices, does not achieve “equilibrium” (a favorite neoliberal economists’ word) but rather creates all manner of inequities and inefficiencies that only government is in a position to correct.