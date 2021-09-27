This Is the Week for Democrats to Live Up to Their Stated Principles

Today? She sure seems to belong lock, stock, and barrel to her big donors. As Daniel Strauss reported here last week, she’s raked in corporate campaign donations. According to The New York Times’ reporting, she appears to oppose an increase, any increase, in the corporate tax rate. Even Manchin is in favor of raising it to around 25 percent.

If you can’t go along with raising the corporate tax rate by a few points to fund universal pre-K, then what are you doing in the Democratic Party? If you favor corporations over low-income toddlers, you belong in the Republican Party. And that melodramatic thumbs-down Sinema gave to the minimum wage earlier this year was disgusting—an attempt to mimic John McCain, most of whose political views I didn’t care for, but at least he was an honorable human being and, when he issued his thumbs-down on Obamacare repeal, he was taking the right position.

I have a little more sympathy for Manchin than Sinema, given that he’s from a state Donald Trump won by 40 points and that, being from that state myself, I know his background. He comes from a prominent Democratic family. But that affiliation dates to the days when almost everyone was a Democrat, because of FDR and the (relative) prosperity the New Deal brought to West Virginia. Manchin’s family was a small-business family—they had a prosperous carpet company—and that codes Republican. And as The Intercept recently reported, he’s invested in coal, so his opposition to greening the economy is apparently not just about the perceived interests of his state. Still, Manchin has always voted Democratic when his vote mattered, so I always thought he more or less bought into the two basic principles I laid out above.