Elise Stefanik Gets Trumpier Still With New Immigration Attack

“Here are the facts: Republicans support legal immigration and oppose mass amnesty for illegal immigrants. Democrats support mass amnesty for at least 11 million illegal immigrants as well as dangerous legislation that would weaken election security, ban voter ID, and prevent states from properly auditing their voter rolls,” Stefanik spokeswoman Palmer Brigham wrote in the email. “This would disenfranchise the votes of legal American citizens. To equate the Republicans’ long-held policy position to white supremacy is outrageous and shows how desperate the Far Left is heading into the midterms, because they know that the Border Crisis rests solely at the feet of Joe Biden and Democrats.”

Over the years, and as she’s become more prominent in Republican political circles, Stefanik has shifted on immigration. Her new ads broadcast a less tolerant view of immigration of any type. But that’s somewhat par for the course for New York politicians who shift positions as they ascend to higher posts. What’s less normal is Stefanik’s clear efforts to equate her party’s moves to undermine the 2020 election results or their part in egging on activists to break into the Capitol with Democrats’ more liberal views on immigrants. Those are not remotely similar, but Republican messengers have been searching for some kind of response to criticism about how GOP lawmakers handled the last few months of Trump’s presidency. Cheney was pushed out of her role as the chief messenger for House Republicans over that. Clearly Stefanik, as Cheney’s replacement, is willing to test-drive any kind of argument to retain her upward trajectory.