Elise Stefanik Gets Trumpier Still With New Immigration Attack

There was a time when Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of those unusually young and politically precocious lawmakers party elders see as future leaders, was considered too liberal on immigration policy—a subject that gets the activist base of the GOP energized like nothing else.

You wouldn’t know it by the argument Stefanik, now the House Republican Conference chairwoman, after replacing the apostate Liz Cheney, has been pushing in friendlier corners of the internet. On ads on Facebook, Stefanik is arguing that President Biden and “radical Democrats” are preparing a “Permanent Election Insurrection.”

“Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington,” a version of the ad went on to say.