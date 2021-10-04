How the GOP Is Turning the States Into the Laboratories of Oligarchy

In Pennsylvania, where Biden defeated Trump last fall by just over 1 percent of the vote, Republican state lawmakers are seeking constitutional amendments to overhaul the state’s election laws in their favor. House Bill 1596 would, among other things, allow voters to enact an amendment that would impose a voter ID requirement favored by Republicans but opposed by Democrats and civil rights groups. The proposal comes after GOP lawmakers’ efforts to enact a voter ID law earlier this year were met with opposition from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat. A state court had struck down a voter ID law in 2014, for excessively restricting the right to vote.

H.B. 1596 makes two other major changes to how elections are run in Pennsylvania. One of them would give the state’s auditor general the latitude to conduct wide-ranging audits of Pennsylvania’s election results before they are certified, “including audits of the administration of elections by the commonwealth or a political subdivision, the certification of election machines, the accuracy of the list of registered voters, and the administration of voter registration.” The current state auditor general is a Republican, and the proposal comes as Pennsylvania Republicans launch their own version of Arizona Republicans’ widely criticized “audit” of the 2020 election results in that state.

Finally, the bill would propose rewriting the state constitution to make the secretary of the commonwealth into an elected role instead of an appointed one. The position is analogous to the secretary of state post in most other state governments. Among its duties are supervising Pennsylvania’s election process. Kathy Boockvar, a Wolf appointee who held the post during the 2020 election, came under intense criticism from state and national Republicans for her interpretations of state election law that made it easier for Pennsylvanians to cast a ballot during the pandemic. Transforming the post into an elected one would make it easier for Pennsylvania Republicans to back a candidate of their own choosing in the future—and potentially game the results.