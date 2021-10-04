How the GOP Is Turning the States Into the Laboratories of Oligarchy

When Americans talk about the separation of powers, they almost exclusively refer to the federal level. Grade-school students are taught about the checks and balances between Congress, the president, and the Supreme Court and how the Constitution’s authors designed it that way. At higher levels, legal scholars devote considerable attention to how these branches can and should interact with each other. Basic disagreements over each branch’s strength and importance define American political debates in ways that can be obvious and easily overlooked.

When looking to the 50 states, however, the proper balance of power receives far less attention. Each state in the union has charted its own unique constitutional path over the decades and centuries, and no two state’s systems are identical. Some states drifted toward enshrining more power with their governors. Others favored a strong but fractured executive branch. Still others embraced an active and ambitious state legislature. Many are hard to categorize in simple terms. Since state constitutions are easier to amend, these structures are far more fluid than their federal counterparts. These factors make some recent state-level restructuring proposals by Republican state lawmakers all the more troubling.

In Pennsylvania, where Biden defeated Trump last fall by just over 1 percent of the vote, Republican state lawmakers are seeking constitutional amendments to overhaul the state’s election laws in their favor. House Bill 1596 would, among other things, allow voters to enact an amendment that would impose a voter ID requirement favored by Republicans but opposed by Democrats and civil rights groups. The proposal comes after GOP lawmakers’ efforts to enact a voter ID law earlier this year were met with opposition from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat. A state court had struck down a voter ID law in 2014, for excessively restricting the right to vote.