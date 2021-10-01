Manchin and Biden Are Two Doves, Crying

This is what it sounds like when doves cry. And while it might seem unfair to make allusions to a song about an abusive relationship when describing the current congressional dynamics, the fact is that this tortured process is increasingly taking on that tone. Especially now that we know that Manchin kept his plans secret for two months, all while encouraging progressives to back a bill under a different set of assumptions—the definition of gaslighting.

After months of promises that the two bills would be paired together—and a deadline this week for a House vote on the infrastructure package—Manchin revealed Thursday that he had made a secret agreement with Schumer, signed back in July, in which he stipulated that he’d be willing to spend only $1.5 trillion in the reconciliation deal and that it couldn’t be paired with the infrastructure bill. The revelation left progressives wondering how, Schumer, can you just leave them standing, alone in a Congress that’s so cold.

Perhaps Bernie and his progressive Democrats in the House questioned if they had just been too demanding or maybe, just like their forefathers, too bold. That’s unlikely though, in a week when even The New York Times’ deficit scold David Brooks is calling for $4 trillion in spending. The ambitious reconciliation bill isn’t something dreamed up by Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; it’s the plan proposed by Joe Biden, the president who became his party’s nominee by beating back more progressive challengers.