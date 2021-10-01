Manchin and Biden Are Two Doves, Crying

Dream, if you can, a courtyard, outside Chuck Schumer’s office, where tense negotiations Thursday night between progressives and their moderate antagonists reached a boiling point, threatening to derail both Joe Manchin’s bipartisan infrastructure bill and Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation plan.

“It is an absurd way to do business,” Bernie Sanders said outside Schumer’s office Thursday night, “to be negotiating a multitrillion-dollar bill a few minutes before a major vote with virtually nobody knowing what’s going on. That’s unacceptable.” Meanwhile, talking to reporters ahead of an earlier meeting in Schumer’s office this week, Manchin was still stressing the importance of loading down many of the bill’s programs with additional means-testing, a sign of how far apart they still remain.

This is what it sounds like when doves cry. And while it might seem unfair to make allusions to a song about an abusive relationship when describing the current congressional dynamics, the fact is that this tortured process is increasingly taking on that tone. Especially now that we know that Manchin kept his plans secret for two months, all while encouraging progressives to back a bill under a different set of assumptions—the definition of gaslighting.