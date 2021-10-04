Nobel Committee Chair Anders Olsson on the “Renovation” of the Prize for Literature

“I think that it’s very important for us right now to expand and widen our horizons.”

Awarding the Prize to Dylan was an attempt to widen the scope of the Prize, of course, but I think that one should not put emphasis on it as a change of ideology or something like that. But that is something about the Academy—there are different people in it, with different tastes and different ways to interpret questions like “What is literature?” and “What does it mean to create a work of art?” It’s not easy. More popular genres of literature are just as important, perhaps, as more exclusive kinds of literature. It’s a really wide scope to confront and try to understand what is going on in world literature. I think that it’s very important for us right now to expand and widen our horizons. Rather than losing the grip of quality. Literary merit: That is the absolute and the only criterion for us within the Academy. But what we can do is to widen our orientation of literature. So far, it is very important that we get conscious of, for instance, the gender perspective of literature. Far more women are writing literature today in the world. But also we must also understand the globality of literature, which was the intention that Alfred Nobel gave the Prize.

We get criticism and we have to listen to criticism and misunderstandings, too. This is perhaps inevitable with a prize like the Nobel—it has so much prestige and such important effects in the world that we have to expect criticism. It is difficult for us to meet these different reactions. One of the most interesting criticisms we’ve received has to do with the universality, as I mentioned. The other Nobel Prizes do not expect that kind of geographical universality that we do. The literary prize is different because every country in the world can produce excellent literature. If we do not broaden the Prize sufficiently every year we are criticized for being Eurocentric. With the Nobel Prize in Physics, you cannot expect a small country in Africa to produce excellent works—not in that way. But the universality means not only geographical scope but it has to do with possibility—the potential and power of literature to reach all readers in the world. That is something very powerful. It does not mean that you have to share the experiences in the work and, of course, we all come from different areas of the world. But this power to reach all mankind with your work: That is something extraordinary about literature and we have to be proud of that. It also means that we cannot know how many are being affected. But we have to guess.

