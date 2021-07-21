After six months of indecision, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday—finally—a nominee for one of the most crucial positions in his administration. Jonathan Kanter, a plaintiff’s lawyer critical of the tech industry, will run the Department of Justice’s antitrust division. In that perch, he’ll be expected to lead the DOJ’s ongoing antitrust case against Google and to possibly pursue other cases and enforcement actions that could lead to the breakup of some of the massive tech companies denounced by Democrats and Republicans alike. Kanter, who held positions at the Federal Trade Commission and the corporate law firm Paul Weiss LLP before setting out with his own boutique antitrust practice, has sued Google—on behalf of Microsoft—and was widely seen as the favorite pick of anti-monopoly advocates, who see an opening to restore competition to the American economy far beyond just the technology industry.

In appointing a confirmed opponent of big tech to one of the most influential and important enforcement positions in the administration, Biden is firmly aligning himself with progressive consensus. Whereas the administration has seemingly been treading water on issues ranging from national security to immigration, Biden has avoided the temptations of industry inducements and regulatory capture by staking out a bold position that will undoubtedly send tech lobbying expenditures through the roof. The road to breaking up even a single over-consolidated tech giant is long—much less the path to reforming whole sectors of the economy—but Biden has given would-be reformers their best hope for success in a long time. With similarly minded appointments across his administration, Biden has found his trustbusters, a team who are likely to challenge the terms of our economic dystopia head-on.



To be clear, Kanter is no woolly academic or frontline activist. He spent years as a sort of resident tech gadfly ensconced in big law firms, and he’s represented companies like Yelp, News Corp, and Spotify. (In today’s attenuated tech landscape, these billion-dollar companies may count as underdogs compared to their overwhelming rivals.) But unlike other floated appointees, such as Renata Hesse, Kanter is not seen as friendly to industry. Google may very well follow the example set by Amazon and Facebook, which asked for newly installed FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse herself. But they’re unlikely to put a dent in his or the DOJ’s agenda, which is firmly centered on reviving the activist antitrust tradition. Kanter’s feelings were made clear during a panel in 2018: “Monopoly cases are the equivalent of jaywalking,” he said. “You just don’t see them... the last big Section 2 case brought by the United States government, under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, is the Microsoft case 20 years ago. So what has gone wrong? How have we lost our way?”