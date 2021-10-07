The Ugly Bipartisan Obsession with the “Right” Number of Immigrants

Today’s nativists distance themselves from this legacy using as cover the reasonable-sounding idea that an immigration system must have rigid numerical limits and that the setting and enforcement of these limits is apolitical — just a matter of law or logistics, devoid of context. In the last few decades, it has become amply evident that immigration restrictionists have succeeded in this sleight of hand, garnering support for their central premise across the political spectrum. They have distorted mainstream discussions of what an alternative system might look like because they have convinced the public there is no alternative at all.

Race science-backed restrictionism really took off in the early 1900s, bolstered by government officials who were proficient in the language of numbers. The Census Bureau, in fact, led the charge, as the historian Mae Ngai notes in a 1999 article in the Journal of American History. “In a sense, demographic data were to twentieth-century racists what craniometric data had been to race scientists during the nineteenth,” she writes. Francis A. Walker, a statistician who had overseen the 1870 and 1880 censuses and presided over the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was a key player, according to Ngai. Citing Census analyses, Walker argued in favor of restricting immigration in 1896, writing in The Atlantic that immigration depressed the fertility of the native population and resulted in the “replacement of native by foreign elements.”



In 1921 and 1924, Congress passed laws imposing the first numerical limits on immigration in the form of per-country numerical quota. These pieces of legislation did not mention race or ethnicity, but favored immigration from Western Europe and reinforced the exclusion of Asian immigrants. While Mexicans were not initially subject to these quotas, the 1920s also saw the criminalization of border crossings, the creation of the U.S. Border Patrol, a revving up of deportation policies, and increased administrative barriers to immigration. Numerical limits on immigration created the bureaucratic foundation for the hulked-out enforcement apparatus that developed in the decades after — and at the heart of it all was the simple, seemingly apolitical act of counting and labeling people from different places.