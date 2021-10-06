Kyrsten Sinema Is So Bad at This

Sinema seems to relish playing the Pynchon-esque recluse to everyone but her donors. President Joe Biden has attempted to engage directly with her, seemingly to no avail. She has treated a bathroom confrontation with her constituents as a moral outrage, and yet it’s hard to blame them, considering their senator has offered so little about what she is up to and why. Those who want these answers have little choice but to seek her out in unconventional spaces.



Her approach to lawmaking seems to be built intentionally as some sort of avant-garde performance in frustration. One explanation is that Sinema is engaging in a kind of political kabuki, in an attempt to engineer some outcome, known only to her, that she thinks will help her politically. (Never mind that Sinema is currently underwater with Arizona voters, suggesting that this strategy may not be working.) Another is that she is working hand-in-hand with moneyed masters who oppose the Biden agenda and want to tank it—perhaps in the hopes that their money will save her political skin or provide her with a lush landing place if voters opt to eject her from office. It is, finally, also possible that she actually finds no budget acceptable and is merely biding her time, cosplaying as some perverse version of John McCain, hoping to sink the whole kit and caboodle. (Never mind that Sinema already did this over the $15 minimum wage and that it did nothing for her politically.)



This is also a very foolish strategy. Sinema may be trying, as Manchin does from time to time, to gin up anger on the Democratic left flank so she can make the case to independents and conservative Democrats that she is not like all the other socialists in the House. But her refusal to communicate doesn’t offer these theoretical voters any argument to consider or guide star to follow, which diminishes the effectiveness of this stratagem. There are no principles here, only petulance; all Sinema can say, if she does end up sinking or shrinking Biden’s agenda, is that she may have played a role in it.

