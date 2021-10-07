America Still Hasn’t Reckoned With Its Own Catholic Child Abuse Scandal

The French commission’s efforts were comprehensive: According to The New York Times, the 21-member panel of experts conducted more than 250 hearings and heard testimony in some form from almost 6,500 people, producing a report that totaled more than 2,500 pages. The closest the U.S. came to such an inquiry was a 2004 report by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Researchers sent surveys to almost every Catholic diocese and organization in the U.S. and asked a wide assortment of questions about sexual abuse by clergy or other officials. Based on the responses, the investigators found that nearly 11,000 people had made allegations of child sexual abuse against Catholic priests between 1950 and 2002. They also found 4,392 priests with allegations of abuse made against them, totaling roughly 4 percent of the entire priesthood during that time period. The 2004 report’s numbers are often cited in reporting on the overall situation in American parishes.

There are good reasons to believe that these numbers are undercounts, especially the number of survivors. Some of those reasons are methodological. For one, the college relied on self-reported information from the church itself, which would exclude people who chose not to report their abuse at all. Social stigma is a well-known hurdle when studying sexual abuse of any kind. The report also does not include allegations made to law enforcement or other institutions. Unlike the French inquiry or other similar efforts overseas, researchers did not seek out or invite survivors to report allegations to them directly.

The John Jay College report, though comprehensive and groundbreaking, had other shortcomings. Perhaps most conspicuously, the report was initiated and funded by the U.S. Catholic bishops’ conference. Other prominent inquiries have maintained a greater degree of independence from church authorities and drawn from sources beyond those possessed by the church to determine the extent of the problem. A follow-up report released in 2011 also received criticism from survivors’ groups and advocates amid questions about the reliability of its data and the limits of its scope.