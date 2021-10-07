America Still Hasn’t Reckoned With Its Own Catholic Child Abuse Scandal

Since then, however, those investigations have yielded few public results. A federal probe launched by the U.S. attorney in Philadelphia after the grand jury report’s release, for instance, wrapped up after resulting in just one prosecution. One major complicating factor is that reports of abuse often come years or even decades after the crime itself. Australia’s royal commission found that the average delay between an incident and reporting it was 33 years. And even if statutes of limitation aren’t an issue, the perpetrators may already be deceased by the time charges could be brought.

The Catholic Church, of course, is far from the only institution that has been rocked by child sexual abuse scandals. Congress held hearings earlier this week on the FBI’s failure to investigate persistent abuse by a team doctor for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team and heard testimony from the gymnasts themselves last month. The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy last year, in response to a wave of abuse-related lawsuits, to limit claims and prevent financial collapse. Other religious groups are no less susceptible: Abuse cases have been reported by Anglicans, Latter-Day Saints, Southern Baptists, and virtually every other major denomination.

A few features distinguish the Catholic scandal from the others. The Catholic Church has a much clearer hierarchy, which crosses state lines and international borders. But the church’s structure is diffuse enough to allow it to escape a holistic reckoning in litigation. Individual dioceses and archdioceses have faced major lawsuits from survivors and handed out significant sums in damages over the past two decades. At the same time, the Vatican has successfully thwarted cases against it by arguing that it is not the employer of individual bishops and therefore not accountable for their actions. Uniquely among all religious institutions, the Vatican is also generally shielded from claims in U.S. courts under the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which protects nation-states from hostile civil and criminal proceedings.

The ideal format for such an inquiry would be a national commission established by Congress and endowed with the power to issue subpoenas for documents and testimony. Lawmakers could opt to cast a wider net, perhaps by focusing on sexual abuse in religious institutions in general or by looking at nonreligious organizations as well. But a more narrow and targeted area of focus might be a better use of time, personnel, and resources. Harnessing the powers of the state to investigate a specific religious group should not be lightly done, of course, but the evidence already available more than justifies the scrutiny. The current president and speaker of the House are both Catholics, which should help insulate the inquiry from potential charges of anti-Catholicism.